Chamber awarded $50,000 grant for community revitalization

The South Hill Chamber of Commerce has received a $50,000 “Welcome Back to Business” grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development as part of a $4.4 million program designed to revitalize communities across the state.
This program seeks to expand the availability of business support services to historically disadvantaged business owners in the community. The South Hill Chamber of Commerce will serve 30 businesses, improve 10 downtown businesses, and provide assistance to ten historically disadvantaged businesses through this initiative.
“This funding will support the development and enhancement of a public space for dining and events, façade improvement, business mentoring and technical assistance/training, and marketing to draw customers to the central business district. We will offer coaching from experts in specific fields, initial marketing assistance, immediate "curb appeal" assistance, access to sources for digital platforms, and more,” said Executive Director Shannon Lambert.
Lambert says the application process was intense and highly competitive. Applications were accepted from entities across the Commonwealth for projects that would create and/or support business development, economic recovery, and the redevelopment of industrial and commercial structures.
“The whole idea of the "Welcome Back to Business" project is that our community can band together to support existing and new businesses. When we are all a part of something, we are all stronger. As we say at the Chamber, #WEARECOMMUNITYSTRONG! We are all a part of our community and together we can do wonderful things.”
