The application period for the November 7 general election has officially closed. Candidates for the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors, School Board, Soil and Water Conservation Board, County Sheriff, Treasurer, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Commissioner of Revenue, and County Circuit Court Clerk had until June 20 to complete the qualification process.
Current Board of Supervisors members Claudia Lundy, District 4, Andy Hargrove, District 1, and Tom Tanner, District 3, Sterlin Wilkinson, District 6, Jim Jennings, District 7, David Brankley, District 8 and Brenda Blackwell, who was appointed to the District 2 seat following the death of Glanzy Spain.
Chairman Glenn Barbour will not be seeking re-election, leaving newcomers Dennis Spence and Brian Calhoun to battle for the District 5 seat.
Paul Nichols and Kirk Gravitt have thrown their hat in the ring with current District 9 representative Charles Jones.
Lisa Wagstaff is running unopposed for the Commissioner of Revenue position after longtime Commissioner Ed Taylor announced his retirement at the end of the year.
Lindell Palmer, District 1, Ricky Allgood, District 8, and Glenn Edwards, District 9 are unchallenged for their seats on the School Board.
Current President Dora Garner and Board Member Gloria Smith, currently representing District 5, are running against each other for the District 2 spot after the new election district rezoning. Eleesha Chaney is running for District 5 unopposed.
Donna Coleman, District 3, and Jason Winter, District 5, will take the election after Wanda Bailey and Matt Dunn chose not to run.
No one entered the race for District 4. Current representative Gavin Honeycutt has decided not to seek re-election.
Nancy Rowe and Marsha Seamans hope to replace Sandra Langford as County Treasurer after her retirement at the end of the year.
Sheriff Bobby Hawkins, Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Nash, and Circuit Court Clerk Michelle Gregory will continue to hold their positions after running unopposed.
Andrew Pittard and Mark Warren are looking to take spots on the Soil and Water Conservation Board.
