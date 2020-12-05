Brunswick Sheriff's Office seeking information in Gov. Harrison Parkway homicide

On Friday December 4th, 2020 at approximately 7:34pm the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call for an unresponsive male at the 22000 block of Governor Harrison Parkway (Highway 58) near the Brunswick/Greensville county line. Deputies responded and arrived at the scene and located Shawn David Livingston, 60, of Freeman, Virginia in his residence suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel responded and pronounced Livingston dead at the scene. The investigative division was contacted and also responded to the location to process the scene. A home surveillance video was obtained which clearly shows at least three individuals force Livingston into his home earlier the same morning around 6:12am before daylight. Initial investigative information shows that drug distribution possibly had a strong influence in this case. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond was contacted and they will be conducting an autopsy. If anyone recognizes any of these individuals or has any information regarding this case, please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or Crime Solver’s at (434) 848-2336. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for this crime.
