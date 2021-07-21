Search ongoing for missing helicopter; two men missing after departing Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WCTI/AP) — A search was underway on the North Carolina coast for a helicopter with two people on board that disappeared during a flight from Virginia, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday.
Watchstanders were notified by a concerned friend that had lost all communication with the two people aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter at 6:40 p.m. on Monday.
The two men left Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport the same evening.
Tuesday morning, someone recovered a backpack with personal belongings in it about 3.5 miles south of the mouth of the Alligator River.
At about 11:30 a.m a Coast Guard helicopter crew discovered helicopter debris in the water about nine miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound.
Searching are:
- A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
- An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
- A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City
- A N.C. Marine Patrol boatcrew
- N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
- Tyrell County Sheriff’s Department
The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
