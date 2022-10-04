Exiled MC hosts most successful YNAD event in club’s history

Hurricane Ian could not stop the Exiled Motorcycle Club’s annual You Are Not Alone fundraiser.
The event is held every year to benefit a family in need. This year’s recipient was Mackenzie Williamson. On May 30, Mackenzie was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She has been hospitalized at Duke since her diagnosis due to her low counts and risk for infection.
Her treatment requires a hospitalization each time for at least 21 days. She finished her first round of chemotherapy on June 9, 2022. She will be able to go home for a short while once her counts recover.
The current plan is to do two or more rounds of chemotherapy and then a bone marrow transplant to give her the best chance at remission.
So far, Mackenzie has had a bone marrow biopsy to test for specific mutations in the leukemia cells. She has had a spinal tap to check for leukemia involvement in her brain and spinal cord. At that same time, she received chemotherapy into her spine. She also had a bronchoscopy with lung and ear cultures to rule out any type of infection that was not covered by the antibiotics she was already receiving. She has had numerous CT scans, MRIs, platelet, and blood transfusions.
Items from local businesses and vendors were auctioned off to raise funds for Mackenzie and motorcycle riders paid $25 to ride for the cause. Many additional donations were received prior to the event. In the end, the event was one of the most successful ever hosted by the club.
“We are in awe of this loving community. Against all odds, you made today's YNAD the second most successful in the 14 year history. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.