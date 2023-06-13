Director of Municipal Services, C.J. Dean informed the South Hill Council that all of the repair work had been done to the water tower, located at the intersection of Main Street and Maple Lane, and the town was just waiting on final testing and health department approval for it to be operational.
Moss asked why it took so long for the Mayor and Council to be informed of the issues.
Dean said, at a meeting that took place on May 17, three days after Dean Marion took the acting Town Manager position, he gave him a “top 30” maintenance list, on which the water tower was in the top 10 of repairs needed.
Moss pointed out that the need for repairs was discovered in November and not brought to the Mayor or Council’s attention until an April budget work session.
“The only thing I’m trying to do is figure out what broke down in the communication process that allowed this to go from November to April before it was reported to this administration so that it does not happen again.”
Dean said after learning that the leak was running into the sewer system, they were advised by a contractor to let it leak down so it was easier to determine where the hole was in the pipeline.
“That took time because it was not a big hole, it was a small hole, so that took time,” said Dean.
Moss replied, “So does that mean that you don’t report that we are having to take a water tank offline to the administration or, to my understanding, not even the fire chief?”
Dean admitted that he should have made sure Fire Chief Michael Vaughn was aware of the situation. “Yes, that needs be done and it was not followed through with.”
“So it falls on you?” asked Moss. “Because in your report it says that it was discovered at the TJ Maxx construction site. Is that correct?”
Dean said he was present at two different flow tests at the TJ Maxx site, one in February and one in March, prior to the acting Town Manager being instated.
“Over 2000 gallons a minute were available, one was 2400 gallons and the other was 2000 gallons. At the same time we’ve also had B&B Consultants run it through their computer modeling as well and the worst case scenario that they found is confirmed by what we saw at the TJ Maxx site. We were actually better in the field than we were with the computer.”
Mike Moody pointed out that it was typical practice to take a water tower out of service for maintenance, repairs, painting, etc., adding that the water tower on Plank Road had to be temporarily shut down several years ago for maintenance.
Moss asked if the Council was notified of the work being done before the tower was shut down. Moody answered yes, because the Council had to vote on it.
“So that time we were notified and people were able to make contingency plans if needed.”
Lillie Feggins- Boone said that residents did not have to make plans because they were never without water. “We had a back-up”
“I would like to see moving forward that anything dealing with the water system, especially of this magnitude, be reported to this administration. We had to appropriate funds to repair this. It should have come to Council in November, not April. Really in my opinion, by mistake, a fellow Council member, saw this line item in the proposed budget and started asking questions. It is in my opinion had that not happened, this Council still may not know what happened with that water tower.”
Ashley Hardee added that she would like to see the fire department notified also, as it is a “safety concern”.
“If something had happened on that side of town, the Chief would not have known that the tower was not in use had something worse happened.”
Gavin Honeycutt asked Chief Vaughn what the safety concerns would be with him not being notified of the water tower issues.
“We’re on the same team. We all are. We have to work together but I think the biggest thing for me was the lack of communication,” said Vaughn.
Vaughn described some of the issues that could have occurred had an emergency situation happened without the department knowing of the inoperable water tower. Ultimately, not knowing could have hindered response time and damaged equipment.
Wade Crowder commended the town for fixing the issues with the water tower at the corner of Main Street and Maple Lane. “It took one month to fix it and seven months to cover it up.”
Crowder also took issue with the “nicely paved” roads it Pettis Town saying that “the rich folks in town” are taken care of but on the other end of town, where the “poor people” live, there are potholes and ditches.
“We pay the same amount of taxes per house, just not as much. We need to get some blacktop and fix these potholes,” said Crowder.
After hearing objections from business owners at the May meeting, Council chose to keep the cigarette tax rate the same from the previous fiscal year at $/15 per pack.
“Due to the many challenges, several rate increases are proposed. Those include water and
sewer, lodging, leachate, and water and sewer connection fees.”
Marion thanked Finance Director Sheila Cutrell for her many accomplishments during her time with the town. Though her reason for leaving was not specified, Marion wished her the best in “whatever her future holds”.
A public hearing was held to consider amending the Zoning Ordinance. Specifically, the proposed amendment will add the phrase “excluding solar and wind generating. See also small wind energy system, solar arrays and farms” to the Description of Uses Permitted known as “Public utility generating, booster or relay station, transformer substations, transmission lines and towers, storage yards, pipes, meters and other facilities and for the provisions for maintenance of public utilities.” The use will be changed from “By Right” to “By Special Exception” in the General Industrial District I-G zone.
The proposed amendment adds another category under the description of uses permitted in Section 94.1-76, the Table of Permitted Uses, Table 4.1. The new category would read “Solar arrays and farms” to be allowed “By Special Exception” in the General Industrial District I-G zone. Council approved all amendments.
A second hearing was held to vote on a Special Exception permit for Backyard Brews and Bites to allow for a brewery. As one of the owners of the business, Ashley Hardee recused herself from the vote and discussion. All other Council members unanimously agreed to approve the special exception.
