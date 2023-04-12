A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted24 individuals in March. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Rasheed Sensabaugh of Chase City is charged with possession of a firearm having been previously convicted of a nonviolent felony.
Jamar Walker of South Hill is charged with felony breaking and entering, grand theft auto, and driving under a suspended license.
Jermaine Briggs of Virginia Beach is charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
Allen Satterfield of Petersburg is charged with felony possession of a schedule I or II drug.
Takera Stevenson of Boydton is charged with two counts of forgery.
Mitchell Rich of Boydton is charged with felony possession of a schedule I or II drug.
Reginald Wagoner of Charlotte, NC is charged with felony possession of a schedule I or II drug with intent to manufacture, felony possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I or II drug, distribution of marijuana.
Diane Maltos of Bracey is charged with two counts of forging public documents.
Barbara Terry of Buffalo Junction is charged with felony malicious wounding.
Douglas Kizzie of LaCrosse is charged with two counts of felony strangulation resulting in injury.
Douglas Farrar of South Hill is charged with felony strangulation resulting in injury.
Jadeen Person of White Plains is charged with use of a firearm in commission of murder and second degree murder of Demarcus Williams, Jr.
Keyona Gaither of Chase City is charged with felony embezzlement.
Rebecca Woodson of Emporia is charged with felony larceny of an animal.
Clarence Coleman of South Hill is charged with felony malicious wounding.
Christopher Babbitt of Mount Clemons, MI is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jaden Bagley of South Hill is charged with felony possession of a firearm.
John Batterson of Amelia Court House is charged with felony penetration with an object by force, aggravated sexual battery, and sodomy of a helpless victim.
Jonathan Currin of Henderson, NC is charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug.
Lawrence Currin of Henderson, NC is charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug.
Nathan Gaitor of Petersburg is charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell and displaying a firearm.
Baxter Gilliam of Lawrenceville is charged with making a false statement on a criminal consent form.
Marcus Pyatt of Brodnax is charged with making a false statement on a criminal consent form.
Hyking Simmons of South Hill is charged with grand theft auto.
