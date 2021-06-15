SHVFD fitness facility awaits Council approval

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department submitted a request to Town Council at the Monday night meeting to renovate the second floor of the firehouse to be used as a gym.
A memo from Fire Chief Michael Vaughn was sent to Mr. Callis on May 18 notifying him that the volunteers had voted unanimously to convert the use of the old kitchen into a Health & Fitness center to “better align with current NFPA standards on Firefighter Fitness & Health”.
“The addition of the fitness center will greatly improve firefighter health and safety and allow our volunteers the space and equipment needed in our station to be better prepared to answer calls. We are excited to share this opportunity with you all and are looking forward to a grand opening ceremony once we have everything in place.”
Callis and his staff recommended holding off on the approval of the request until the Fire Committee can research the request. Councilman Moss asked Chief Vaughn if the department could wait another month for a decision. Vaughn said that the Fire Committee had already been to the building and seen the space during a May meeting and that he would be happy to answer any questions or concerns.
Gavin Honeycutt made the motion for the Council to grant permission to move forward with the project since it will come at no cost to the Town. The Fire Department will financially support the project through donations and grant funding.
Councilman Ben Taylor said that he would like to see the Fire Committee take a look at the space before voting. Taylor said that he met with the Chief 18 months ago and he had a list of different items and this was one of them.
“My concern is as our fire department and rescue squads change, and they’re going to keep changing. We talked about a piece of equipment that’s a duplication that the rescue squad has as well as the fire department and I believe that will be in the upcoming budget in a year or two. I think we need to tread very carefully as we spend money. I feel like the county needs to get involved in fire and rescue and I’ve felt like this for some time,” said Taylor.
Mr. Honeycutt disagreed with Mr. Taylor’s statement about the county getting involved in emergency services and recommended moving forward.
Chief Vaughn said, “Mecklenburg County is very generous to the fire services as a whole. They don’t separate Town vs. County. They purchase all of our fit testing equipment; they maintain it, they pay for it. They provide us with all new SCBA’s, they are replacing all of our respiratory equipment, and they replace all of the masks. They pay for ESO, EPA, our software, our data plans monthly, and our Worker’s Comp and rider insurance. There is a lot of money invested in fire services as a whole and that goes through the Mecklenburg County Fire Chief’s Association. We’re not asking for any funding. We’re just asking to change a space that you all have already looked at to a gym.”
Councilman Moss asked if the plan for renovation included any work that could not be reversed if needed to which Chief Vaughn replied that it would not.
“We had the Building Inspector come in. We had permits pulled and multiple inspections have been performed. The room is finished. We took a lot of the weight out of that room when we removed the dishes, furniture, and appliances.”
Moss requested confirmation from Chief Vaughn that there would be no structural changes to the room and asked David Hash if he saw anything of concern while inspecting the space. Hash answered, “No.”
“I have contacted Bob Jones with Watkins Insurance and VFIS to discuss the new addition and to verify coverages for use of the facility. I have enclosed a copy of the certificate and coverage’s that are currently in place for your review,” said Vaughn.
Chief Vaughn did not understand where the concerns were coming from and pointed out that the fire department had followed all of the proper procedures and provided supporting documentation when submitting the request. Councilman Joseph Taylor responded by saying that he did not think anyone was against the department getting a fitness center but stressed the importance of following procedures and having committee recommendations.
Councilman Moody made the suggestion to have the Fire Committee look at the space within the week and come back to Council with their recommendations.
The motion made by Mr. Honeycutt to move forward with the project was denied in a 8 to 2 majority vote with only Honeycutt and Moss voting in favor.
Callis said that a Fire Committee meeting would be scheduled with plans to provide the Council with information by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 and will be approved or denied by electronic vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.