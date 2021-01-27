Giving false ID tops sheriff’s report

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.