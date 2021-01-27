Giving false ID tops sheriff’s report

LAWRENCEVILLE – Ronald Lee Crute, 52, from Lawrenceville is charged with giving false identification to law enforcement on Jan. 17, 2021. He is also charged with driving on a suspended/revoked license, first offense.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy T. Harding was monitoring traffic on U. S. Route 1 just north of the Town of Alberta and saw a grey sedan heading south without a front license plate. He initiated a traffic stop and found Crute to be the driver who identified himself as Donald Crute. He was missing a right index finger. The passenger first identified himself as Ronald Crute. The investigation showed that they were twins and Ronald was the twin brother who was missing his index finger.
In other matters, Justin Figgatt, 24, from Alberta is charged with driving after forfeiture of license, non-compliance with VASAP (Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program) and defective or unsafe equipment on Jan. 18, 2021.
Evans said Deputy D. W. Medlin stopped a black Dodge pick up for rear tag and lights not being visible and the driver was Figgatt from 145 Old Country Road, Alberta. He said he was suspended for a DUI. The investigation showed that he was suspended DUI related and was instructed to have an interlock system installed. Ricky’s was called to tow the vehicle with a 30-day hold.
Robert Charles Archer, 46, from Disputanta, Virginia is charged with driving after forfeiture of license on Jan. 14, 2021.
Deputy A. W. Connell stopped Archer on Boydton Plank Road for driving revoked DUI related. He had prior knowledge that Archer was revoked and saw him driving on Flat Rock Road. He was issued a summons and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days. Ricky’s Service Center towed the vehicle.
Ezequie Ponce-Lopez, 43, from Lawrenceville is charged with public intoxication on Jan. 16, 2021.
Evans said Deputy H. Stith responded to Mayfield Mini Mart on Lawrenceville Plank Road in reference to an intoxicated customer at the store. Stith spoke with the manager who stated that Ponce-Lopez was in his vehicle in the driver’s seat sleeping. The manager had a gas delivery and tried to wake him up so he could move his vehicle. The manager realized he was possibly intoxicated. Stith interviewed the subject and could smell a strong presence of alcoholic beverage coming from his person, his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred.
