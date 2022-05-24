Local author shares stories with Pine View residents

Residents at Pine View Assisted Living in South Hill enjoyed a poetry reading from local author Lisa Clary recently. She, along with Carolyn Jones presented the residents with patriotic scarves to wear for the upcoming Memorial Day, Flag Day and Fourth of July holidays.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tractor trailer hits embankment on I-85
- Shots fired at VSP Trooper; one in custody
- Suspect wanted in Daniel St. homicide; SHPD seeking publics help
- Police Chief addresses citizen concerns
- MCPS receives CTE support fund from Microsoft
- SHVFD truck hit while responding to I-85 crash
- Local police investigating multiple shootings in area
- Aggravated malicious wounding charge filed
- CDA Board nominees stir Town Council
- PV Boys Knock off District Leaders; Girls Roll on Senior Night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.