Virginia Cooperative Extension will be offering the Virginia Master Cattlemen program online Spring 2021. This program will consist of seven sessions that provide essential information for beef producers in the areas of Economics, Genetics, Reproduction, Nutrition, Forages, Herd Health, and Marketing. Participants will receive a certificate as a Virginia Master Cattleman upon successful completion of all seven sessions of the program. The goal of the program is to build foundational knowledge, which can be applied to advanced beef educational programs. Online classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m., starting March 2 and concluding April 13. The cost of the program is $70 per participant. All participants will receive a course notebook, and a course website will be used to provide educational materials and supplemental instruction. To register for the course, use the following link https://tinyurl.com/vamastercattlemens Registration deadline is February 19. For additional information please contact your local Virginia Cooperative Extension Office:
For producers in Mecklenburg County, call 434-738-6191 ext. 4371;
Brunswick County, call 434-848-2151, and
Halifax County, call 434-476-2147
