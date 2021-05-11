Citizens flood Council meeting with Colonial support and concerns

Town Manager Kim Callis opened the Public Hearing for the proposed Town Budget for Fiscal Year 21/22. The budget total is $24,974,156, which consists of $12,231,522 for general funds and a $12,742,634 for water and sewer. No tax increases are included in the proposal.
“We are facing a deficit in our water and sewer fund of just over $663,000. Our rates are lower than most of our neighbors and we want everybody to understand that we have a very real challenge within our water and sewer fund. With increasing regulations by the Department of Environmental Quality and the Health Department and with the increased cost of chemicals and other things that go in to treating water and sewer. This past year, due to the pandemic, this town had a significant discount on water and sewer because we wanted to help them in this pandemic and the value of that discount was almost $800,000. We simply can’t continue to do that,” said Callis. He explained that the Town did not want to increase the water rate as we start to come out of a pandemic but it is something that will have to be considered in the next fiscal year and the one after that.
The most significant increase is in the Facilities Maintenance Department, a division of the Public Works Department, for a new public works facility at the town shop for $1,500,000. The new building will consolidate current “scattered” buildings into one location and will include a meeting and training area along with a wash bay.
Other major expenses include a 2021 Midsize SUV purchased for the South Hill Police Department and roof repair and fire hose for the Volunteer Fire Department. There is $74,000 budgeted for street maintenance on South Hill Avenue and East Atlantic Street and $29,000 for a Scorpion II Attenuator to be used in work zones.
The Parks and Grounds Department will receive funding to upgrade the 30 year old fencing on the softball fields in parker Park. The project will cost $155,000. Other Parks and Grounds purchases include a Toro Groomer for $31,000, and event trailer and barricades for $21,000, and a John Deere Z970R Mower for $13,000.
In the Water and Sewer Budget there is a $2,000,000 investment into new water lines. “We’re trying to establish some redundancy into town and get some more water to areas along Plank Road that aren’t served and what that means is that if we have another problem like we did some time ago, we have another route for water to get into town. It does not ensure 100% delivery all that time but it gives us much more reliability than we have now and we need to do that to meet the growing demands, especially in our industrial parks,” said Callis.
Water and Sewer will also receive a radio meter reading system. According to Callis, right now someone spends two and a half to three days a month reading meters and this system will reduce the time to less than half a day. It will also detect unusual activity on an account holders meter such as a drastic increase in usage possibly caused by a leak.
“A lot of work needs to happen in our sewer system. It is just about at capacity and we are in the process of advertising for bids on a new sewer line that will connect Hillcrest Industrial Park all the way down to Atlantic Street. it’s $4.5 million.” Callis said that informed Council recently that the gravity sewer portion of that line can be with delta wiring, but the force main needs to be done with 16 inch PVC, which is not available because the resin required to make it comes from China. He says that he hopes that the PVC will be available in the next 6 to 8 weeks. With Microsoft coming to Hillcrest in 2022, the Town till go ahead with he bidding process so that when the material becomes available, the project can move forward. Rotors will be replaced in the Wastewater Treatment Plant for a total of $1,074,000.
Former Mayor and Executive Director of the Colonial Center spoke on how the theater project got started and addressed some of the comments and concerns that he has heard about recently.
Horne said that in the beginning he and others involved in the project had a difficult time obtaining donations and grants. He said he spoke with Congressman Virgil Goode and that he helped the Colonial receive the first grant in 2004 or 2006.
A $572,240 grant was received from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and T21 Grant in the amount of $242,000 was received in November 2004 from VDOT. Horne said he faced some difficulty dealing with Rural Development because there had not been enough donations received from citizens of the community. He says that he was told that he needed to obtain $75,000 in donations or he would not receive any funding. He came back to Rural Development with $50,000 and they agreed to provide grant funding of $125,000 for the Colonial Theater.
“The State of Virginia, Senator Frank Ruff, and Delegate Tommy Wright gave $35,625 in January of 2008. That was from the Senate and the House of Delegates,” said Horne.
He said that he got in touch with the Tobacco Commission which later gave $834,750 to the project. A GO Bond was for $2,250,000 and was supported by the 1% increase in meal and lodging taxes.
“I know I made some mistakes at the time with the project but I’ve made a lot of good decisions with a lot of help from the friends that I had,” said Horne.
“The Colonial Center LLC is a private entity,” said Horne. “I have worked for the past year to make it a not for profit 501(C)3 project.” He then mentioned how important it was for the CDA Board to support the transition.
The former mayor said that the did not know much about renovating a theater back when the project began in February 2001 but he Holy Spirit told him to go ahead with the project.
Horne then said that he wondered how much the people that display negativity towards the Colonial Center project actually contributed to it’s success. He said that most people did not volunteer for the project but “jump on the bandwagon” with people who are against it.
“There was a lot of blood sweat and tears put into this project. What is it worth? This is worth so much to Southside Virginia and to this town.”
He then talked about working with the drama program at Park View High School on the Children’s Theater. Horne said he spoke to the “drama teacher” at the time, identified as Leigh Howell by Councilman Honeycutt, and that he asked her if the use of the Colonial has helped the program and she replied that attendance was up “because of the Colonial”. On the other hand, Howell has commented on social media about the difficult time she had dealing with the former Mayor when the project began.
Horne said that he supports his decision to keep the employees on the payroll during what he called the “China project”, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke about how valuable the employees were and to lose them would be detrimental to the business.
“It’s not my nature to tell like it is to somebody but when somebody attacks the Colonial and somebody attacks me, I kind of brush it off. Then I hear it again and again and it’s a different story.” He then referred to a Facebook post on the Colonial page where someone asked who decided to close the Colonial theater using explicit language and another user answered that Horne had made the decision. “It’s the Governor that is doing it and he is doing a poor job, I’ll tell you that,” he said. He then explained that to open at 33% capacity, which is the guideline, would bring a $5,260 loss for each show
“It was the Colonial that presented the one penny tax. Nobody else. It was that theater. I was sitting up there with Council and we asked to do the tax on the GO Bond. It was meant to help keep the Colonial open and to finish the Colonial.” He continued, “Who gets the biggest benefit out of that penny that the Colonial started? The Town of South Hill. If it wasn’t for that, they wouldn’t have it.”
Horne then said that he heard through the grapevine that he was being accused of pocketing $80,000 after selling a donated grand piano. He said that he contacted Ursula Butts, President of the Ladies Performing Arts, and explained that the piano was so large that it had to be stored in the basement and that there was no way to move it after a lift machine malfunctioned.
Horne claims Butts told him that she understood the position that he was in and had no issue with him selling the piano under one condition; make sure that the money goes to a project that is helping that Colonial Theater. He says that he sent the piano to Hooper Piano Company in Raleigh and the list price was $80,000. He says that when the piano was purchased, the Ladies Performing Arts received a 31% discount, making the total cost $55,000. When Horne sold the piano the Colonial received $34,500. He then displayed a check and deposit slip showing that the money was deposited into the Colonial account.
The Executive Director then said he spent 34 years serving the Town as a Council member and the Mayor and is disappointed in the way the Council meetings have been conducted and that misinformation is causing the public to react negatively. “There’s a bucket of gas and a bucket of water. Use a bucket of water because when you throw gas on all this stuff, it’s going flare up.”
He said that he tried to apply for a SBA Operating Grant while the theater was shut down for COVID-19 but that “it was a joke” and was shut down until further notice.
Earlier Horne brought up a question that was asked at the Budget and Finance meeting in April about the expenses and revenue report from the Colonial by Councilman Moss. When Horne was done speaking Moss asked to address Mr. Horne’s comment about the question saying that he was misquoted by The Mecklenburg Sun. Horne immediately asked why Moss did not call the paper and tell them that the information was incorrect? Moss replied that he did do that and that Horne could ask the reporter who was in attendance.
A frustrated Ben Taylor then told Mayor Dean Marion that this was a hearing for public input and that if he was not going to put the gavel down, to pass it to Vice Mayor Mike Moody. Moss then reiterated that it was a recorded meeting and that he was misquoted.
Councilman Honeycutt asked, if there was no time limit on the persons speaking at the public hearing. Town Clerk, Anna Cratch, explained that during public hearings there is no time limit.
Bill Solari, Millie Bracey, Elizabeth Black, Sophie Crowder, Jimmie Keith Crowder, Dr. Fleshood, Michael Carter, Missy Turner, Karen Terry, Steven Berry, Brian Siegle, Shalita Bateman, and Doug Wright spoke on the importance of community support for the theater. “The importance of this theater is for the children. The youth of this community,” said Solari. “All jokes aside, these kids need this theater,” said Wright.
“In my over 25 years on Town Council and the Budget and Finance Committee, former Mayor Horne kept the Budget and Finance Committee as well as the entire Council informed about the progress on this particular project,” said Bracey. “Ladies and gentlemen do your duty and support this requested funding.”
While many citizens spoke about keeping the theater open and supporting its operation, it is important to remember that closing the theater was not the topic of the public hearing. The issue expressed by some Council members during a Budget meeting and citizens in the community is that no financial reports are required from the Colonial Center, LLC to receive town funding.
Steve High said that it became clear in an article about the Town Budget meeting that the Colonial was not going to provide financial statements. “Even with your facade improvement program that you had in 2020 you requested copies of the documentation of what was done. I support the theater but I have got to rebut Mr. Horne.” Mr. High said Earl Horne stated that he did not apply for PPP loan funding during the pandemic.
“If he had applied for a PPP loan and had $113,400 in salaries, that’s $23,625 that effectively he left on the table, he did not get it for your theater. PPP round two you had to show that in one quarter you had a reduced income of 25% over the previous year. They definitely would qualify, so that’s another $23,655 of money from the SBA left on the table,” said High. High then asked if the Colonial had staff available to try and apply for those types of loans why would you not? He said the Shuttered Venue Grant just began last week and if you apply and are approved you will receive 45% of your gross revenues.
“One question that I’ve got when talking about unwinding and changing to a not for profit. I’ve helped fill out form 1023’s where you get you 501(C)3 status. They are available to the public once it had been presented. This organization is getting it’s 501(C)3, it’s been in existence for over five years. Section 9 of form 1023 requires five years of financial statements and profit and loss. It is my understanding, when I spoke with Councilman Graham, that the hope was it would be in place by the end of 2022. If that were the case they would have to provide financial statements for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 once this year is complete. Financial statements will be available for anybody to see so why do they not want you to see those now? That is the only reason I am here tonight,” said High.
“There’s a lot of money that they have left on the table just because they're going to get it from the Town of South Hill. There was a lot of money left on the table so why did they not try that?”
Robert Smith, President of the Shops of South Hill, said that one thing he is certain of is that no one in the room wanted to shut down the Colonial. “I’m not sure how that Colonial got brought into this because it’s my understanding that the CDA funds the Colonial and the CDA is funded by the Town.”
Jeremy Lynch, Board Member for the Community Development Association, said that he wants to go on record as saying he believes in the Colonial Theater. “I believe in what it stands for, I appreciate all involved with the Colonial, including Lauren Epps, Doug Wright, and the volunteers and staff.” He continued, “However we do expect transparency. Transparency around how the LLC’s were organized and funded. We do expect them to be clear and transparent with any Town funds and for a request of the Town funds moving forward.
Tony Hayes spoke up and said that he could not believe that the Council would vote to fund a business that is not providing financial reports.
Vernon Oakley Jr. spoke during the Citizens to address Council portion and said that there was a lot of finger pointing going on in the Town and referenced the recent meeting with the South Hill Fire Department, in which they addressed issues with the Town Manager, Town Council, and former Fire Chief. “That’s not the way you do business. That’s not the way the Fire Department should do business, the Council should do business, or any other Town entity. You discuss your matters there and you have the appropriate person come to the appropriate person and present your concerns, whatever they may be, and you work it out from there. We don’t do this in an open forum.”
Councilman Gavin Honeycutt proposed having the Budget and Finance Committee to consider the pros and cons presented to the Council on Monday night. Ben Taylor and Mike Moody agreed to the meeting. There was a motion from Mr. Moody to vote on the proposed budget as it was presented. The motion carried in a 5-2 vote with Moss and Honeycutt voting against the budget. As long as there are no increases in the Fiscal Year budget, it can be revised before June 30, 2021.
