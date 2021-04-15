The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Southside Rescue Squad, and South Hill Police Department are responding to an overturned SUV on Franklin Street in South Hill. Franklin Street from the South Hill Methodist Church to The Lofts on Franklin is currently closed to all through traffic.
Most Popular
Articles
- Delivering drugs to a prisoner
- Ashworth found guilty in Clarksville murder trial
- Hatcher Brought Power from Both Sides of the Ball;PV Star was drafted by Washington Nationals
- Colonial Theater funding questioned at Town budget meeting
- Southern Soul artist records music video in Mecklenburg
- Sheets Hits First Two College Homers
- Overturned SUV on Franklin Street
- Tourism on the horizon for Mecklenburg County
- Historical Garden Week Highlight: The Edmonds Home
- I seem to always do what's the wrong thing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.