Brunswick schools kick off 2021/2022 registration

LAWRENCEVILLE- Brunswick County Public Schools’ Registration and Child Find for Head Start, Pre-School, and Kindergarten will take place on Thursday, April 8, 2021 and Friday, April 9, 2021 at Brunswick County Public Schools Central Office. To schedule your appointment, please visit the News and Announcements Section on the Brunswick County Public Schools website www.brunswickcps.org or call 434-848-3138 Option 1, Option 5 for questions.
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Interstate 85
- State Police investigating fatal crash in Mecklenburg
- Supporters Belief in Him Helped Jackson Reach the NFL
- Pomp Boys Motors coming to South Hill
- Schools plan for spring remediation; last chance for teachers to receive vaccine
- Fraud and police evasion top crime report
- Moose Lodge holds open house
- VCU Health CMH Team Member of 2020
- Pet of the Week: Winston
- Town seeks grant for 2nd & 3rd Street improvements; Council approves tax revenue sharing deal with County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.