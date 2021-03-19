Brunswick schools kick off 2021/2022 registration

LAWRENCEVILLE- Brunswick County Public Schools’ Registration and Child Find for Head Start, Pre-School, and Kindergarten will take place on Thursday, April 8, 2021 and Friday, April 9, 2021 at Brunswick County Public Schools Central Office.  To schedule your appointment, please visit the News and Announcements Section on the Brunswick County Public Schools website www.brunswickcps.org or call 434-848-3138 Option 1, Option 5 for questions.