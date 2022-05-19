Shots fired at VSP Trooper; one in custody

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on May 19, 2022, South Hill Police Corporal C.B. Fleming was conducting business checks in the area of E. Atlantic and Hammer streets when he heard 3 to 4 gunshots in the area. Additional units responded to the area and started to search for the location of the gunfire.
A short time later, Mecklenburg 911 advised SHPD that an off-duty Virginia State Trooper was checking on several suspicious individuals seen outside his residence on Northington Street. As the trooper approached the subjects and before he could identify himself as a trooper, one of the subjects fired several shots at him. SHPD officers and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputies immediately responded to that location and established a search perimeter.
Corporal Fleming located one subject, Ja’Kai Simmons, in the woods off E. Ferrell Street. Corporal Fleming started to give commands to the subject, but he ran deeper into the woods. A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s K-9 team was deployed, which resulted in the discovery of several pieces of evidence to include a 9mm handgun.
Simmons, 22 of South Hill, was located later Thursday morning at an Apartment in the 800 block of Powell Dr. He was taken into custody without incident. SHPD has charged him with, Possessing a firearm by a convicted felon with additional charges pending. He was transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail.
The state trooper was not injured in the shooting. No law enforcement returned fire during the course of the shootings.
SHPD is still looking for the other individuals connected to this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SHPD at 434-447-3104 or Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.