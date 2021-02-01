South Hill Rotary kicks off Patriot Project

The South Hill Rotary Club will be sponsoring the South Hill Rotary Club Patriot Project that will be collecting items for Veterans in Central Virginia from now until March 4, 2021. If you would like to make donations to this project it would be greatly appreciated. Some of the items needed are:
Patient Clothing: (New in Package)
- White t-shirts (all sizes)
- White socks
- Men’s Boxers/Briefs (emphasis on larger sizes)
- Women’s panties (all sizes)
- Women’s undershirts/sports bras (all sizes)
- New sweatpants and sweatshirts (emphasis on large sizes)
Patient Comfort Items
No travel size & No glass items)
- Toothpaste
- Alcohol free mouth wash
- Toothbrushes (Individual packaged)
- Denture cleanser
- Denture adhesive
- Deodorant
- Shampoo
- Body wash (neutral or masculine scents)
You may drop off items with Charles Wright at State Farm Ins., 112 S. Mecklenburg Ave in South Hill or with any Rotarian by March 4, 2021.
