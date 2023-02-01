In April of 2021, members of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department say they were presented with an analysis from Town Manager Kim Callis and Town Manager Missy York claiming that Department of Labor laws were being broken within the department.
In May of the same year, members met with the Callis, members of the Fire Committee, and Randy Sparks, an attorney hired by the SHVFD after the initial meeting with Callis and York, to discuss ongoing issues between the Town and the volunteer organization.
At the meeting, SHVFD members stated they felt as though they were being harassed and micromanaged by former Councilmember Ben Taylor and Town Manager Kim Callis.
While discussing the matter, Callis and Fire Committee Chair Lillie Feggins-Boone suggested that labor laws were being broken at the department. Callis said the Town had received information that there were possible violations being committed involving the Fire Chief holding a paid position as the Fire Administrator and paid employees running fire calls while clocked in.
Callis claimed that former Director of Human Resources Carol Hutchinsonand he believed “when you have paid staff during the day and they respond to fires and do whatever they do and then after their paid shift is over when they volunteer and go to fire calls after hours that is a violation of fire department regulations and they should be paid for that.”
Vaughn pointed out a response from York stating that she was not in a position to advise the best course of action to identify the potential liabilities. “The Town of South Hill and the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department need to assert certain levels of risks in which they are comfortable because the analysis is not based on a fact specific situation and we do not know for sure what the Department of Labor would decide.”
Later it was determined in a joint memorandum from both Missy York with Harman, Clayton, Corrigan, Wellman and Randy Sparks with Kaufman & Canoles, that the “Fair Labor Standards Act (FSLA) requires that employees be paid minimum wage for all hours worked and paid overtime at a rate of 1.5 times the regular pay rate for all hours worked in excess of 40 hours in a week. However, the FSLA allows employees of public agencies of a state or local government to volunteer to perform services for the public agency if: (1) the employee provides such services without promise, expectation, or receipt of compensation (except expenses, reasonable benefits, or nominal fee); (2) the employee offers his/her services freely”. Based on the definition provided by the FSLA, both attorney’s determined that the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department is not a public agency.
At the end of the matter, the fire department was left with an $18,200.94 invoice total from their attorney.
At the January 2023 meeting, Town Council was set to vote for or against the request. Joseph Taylor opened the discussion by saying the motion referred to a previously “extended legal disagreement between both the fire department and the town”.
The request, read aloud by Taylor, asked the Town of South Hill to reimburse $18,200.94 constituting legal fees incurred beginning April 23, 2021 as a result of York and Callis’ decision to “show up at the station with an analysis that was created without any input or discussion from the non-profit volunteer fire company”.
The request also said that the funds were spent out of the general fire protection equipment fund. “These funds should only be used to replace dated and aging fire protection equipment for the protection of life, limb, and property.”
“I’m opposing the motion because, to recall the minutes its my understanding that in 2021 the same request was made by the fire department. The request was made to the Fire Department Committee. Though I was not there, the minutes reflect that the Chief of the Fire Department stated that he was no longer seeking reimbursement of those funds. Just over a year has past and we now have the request being made again. My concern is if our fire department, who just tonight has had two budget requests approved for equipment, has depleted its equipment fund or whatever fund it holds within its budget to purchase equipment, that it come to the Town and states the specific equipment that it wants to receive payment for so that it can obtain it. Not under cover of letter, which requests reimbursement of legal fees that are approaching two years old in age,” said Taylor.
He continued, “Regarding the legal basis of the request, it is important that members of the public know that the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department did not file legal pleadings against the Town of South Hill nor did the Town of South Hill file legal pleadings against the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department during their disagreement over labor regulations in the year 2021. No legal pleadings were filed against each other in terms of the entities. As a result, both entities, being separate as their counsel has now determined, chose to hire counsel, as was their prerogative. I would have encouraged the South Hill Fire Department to hire counsel had they come to me as I would have the Town of South Hill; they both incurred legal fees. For us now to pay the legal fees for the fire department concerns me because it would constitute an admission of guilt.” Taylor claimed paying means saying “you’re sorry”.
Gavin Honeycutt mentioned a “Councilperson” making comments about the Town of South Hill funding a department that covers all of the county and many areas outside of the county. “I want to say that Mecklenburg County has dumped millions of dollars into the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department. I don’t think that our County Administrator Mr. Wayne Carter would be to happy to hear ‘only the eastern end of the county supports the fire department’. It’s a slap in the face. It’s disparaging to its members to think that you all only roll out of bed to serve one area. I want to set the record straight. Thank you to the fire department for every single person that you save.”
Shep Moss asked Honeycutt if he would consider amending the motion to require the fire department to provide receipts for the invoices that have already been paid.
In regards to the comment that the department was going to withdraw their request for reimbursement, Vaughn said that no official request had ever been made from the department to the Town.
“We knew that there were still outstanding expenses and we knew that there were things that still needed to be ironed out and whether you say disagreement or no disagreement at the end of the day, we were at home and someone came into our home and we didn’t do anything wrong,” said Vaughn. “We cannot absorb a $20,000 loss. We have tried. We have fought. We missed our fundraisers and COVID hit us hard. We had to shut down our fish supper. I don’t have the money and I don’t know where to get it from but at the end of the day, we didn’t do this.”
“We could not do what we do if it were not for the Town of South Hill but they walked into our home and that is my family. I will fight for every one of them in the building and everyone in this town but I cannot absorb this loss for something that we didn’t do. We were told we violated regulations and had to sever ties immediately. An analysis was formed behind our back and without our knowing. It was completed the day that they walked in the building. That was done with an attorney and taxpayers money but you have a problem reimbursing your volunteers? I have a problem with that.”
Mike Moody referenced the minutes of a Fire Committee meeting in which Vaughn claimed that the department would not be seeking reimbursement at that time. He asked Vaughn to explain why in December of 2021 they were not seeking reimbursement but now in 2023, they are.
Vaughn said,” At that time there was no official request. We just provided what it cost us and where we were. We didn’t know what else would come. We also had to look at budgetary numbers. When COVID hit we started to lose income. Bucket drives were down, we had to close fundraisers, and we have absorbed it the best that we can. What I can tell you is that we anticipated the new truck coming in at 3% of $101,000 a year but it came in a 4.64% at $122,000 a year and that’s a loss. The brush truck we budgeted at $40,000 and it came in at $86,000, we absorbed that cost. We were not able to purchase gear this year that went from $2200 to $3200 a set. I don’t have it. We don’t have rainy day funds like that and so unfortunately, it has been very hard to come up with a plan to make it not happen. We just don’t have it and the money went to legal fees. I’m going to be honest with you, had we been adults and had a conversation, this would have never happened between both parties but instead we didn’t and attorneys were hired to come after your volunteer fire department.”
Honeycutt asked if the analysis presented by Callis and York that Vaughn was referring to stated that they were breaking the law. Vaughn called the documents “tainted and one-sided”. Moss then asked if any members of the fire committee were present for the meeting at which time Moss added that he and other members of the committee were told “they couldn’t go” by Callis.
“I specifically requested to be in on that meeting because I am on the Fire Committee,” said Moss.
At the end of the regular January meeting Joseph Taylor and Delores Luster voted against reimbursing the funds with Honeycutt, Hardee, Smith, Moss, and Moody voting in favor. Lillie Feggins-Boone was absent for the regular January meeting.
Last Tuesday, Mayor Dean Marion called a special Town Council to vote on where the funds for reimbursement would come from. A motion was made to appropriate the expenses from the General Fund balance. Taylor and Feggins-Boone voted against the motion with Moss, Smith, Hardee, Honeycutt, Moody voting in favor. Luster changed her vote from the previous meeting choosing to approve the request.
As to why they voted against the motion, Taylor referred us to his comments from the regular meeting. Feggins-Boone did not respond to requests for comment.
