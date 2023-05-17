A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted24 individuals in March. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
George Adams of Hayes is charged with four counts of grand larceny.
Michael Pope of South Hill is charged with three counts of malicious assault with the victim injured, six counts of attempted 2nd degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, three counts of shooting in a public place resulting injury, three counts of gang participation in a criminal act, three counts of shooting in commission of a felony, one count of malicious shooting at a vehicle, two counts of malicious wounding by a mob, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle resulting in death, and fourteen counts of use of a firearm in a felony.
Joe Watson of Chase City is charged with five counts of incest with a child over the age of 13, nine counts of indecent liberties with a child over the age of 15, four counts of sodomy by force, nine counts of aggravated sexual assault by a parent, nine counts of rape by force, and one count of parent violating a child.
Kevin Ramirez of LaCrosse is charged with six counts of aggravated sexual battery with the victim under the age of 13, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of intercourse with a victim under the age of 13.
Robert Sullivan of Durham, NC is charged with seven counts of grand larceny and six counts of capias VASAP violation.
James Wright of Willis is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery with the victim under the age of 13 and sex with an object against a minor.
Dustin Daniel of South Hill is charged with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.
Rashawn Hicks of LaCrosse is charged with driving under the influence.
Deandre Littlejohn of Durham, NC is charged with violent felony possession of a weapon, receiving a firearm from another person or aiding to conceal a firearm, and possession/distribution of more than one ounce of marijuana.
Richard Moss, Jr. of Ruckersville is charged with driving under the influence; 3rd offense.
Jeb Redman, Jr. of South Hill is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.
