The South Hill Town Council will convene for a retreat on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the large conference room of the R.T. Arnold Library located at 110 E. Danville Street. Topics of discussion will include but not be limited to roles and responsibilities of Council and important projects to the future of South Hill. Mr. Kimball “Kim” Payne, Executive Manager of The Berkeley Group, will facilitate the one-day retreat. No public comment will be received and no matters will be voted upon during the retreat. Further information can be obtained by contacting Town Manager Kim Callis at 434/447-3191 or kcallis@southhillva.org.