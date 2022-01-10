The South Hill Town Council will convene for a retreat on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the large conference room of the R.T. Arnold Library located at 110 E. Danville Street. Topics of discussion will include but not be limited to roles and responsibilities of Council and important projects to the future of South Hill. Mr. Kimball “Kim” Payne, Executive Manager of The Berkeley Group, will facilitate the one-day retreat. No public comment will be received and no matters will be voted upon during the retreat. Further information can be obtained by contacting Town Manager Kim Callis at 434/447-3191 or kcallis@southhillva.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- VCU Health CMH opens temporary urgent care clinic
- Local Officials Stay Involved in the Game They Love
- Mentoring and Giving Back Are Important to White
- Mecklenburg County Schools receive $192,000 security equipment grant
- Governor Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Second Winter Storm
- Grand Jury indicts 11 in December
- Bulldogs Go 0-3 in Tri-City Holiday Classic
- Southside Health District Offers January COVID-19 Testing Events in Mecklenburg, Halifax Counties
- PVHS Football players give back
- COUNTY-WIDE OPEN BURN BAN LIFTED
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.