Meet Mango

Mango is a shelter favorite. He could not be sweeter. Loves to be held and stroke with his paws, always claws in. Loves to play. Mango was found at a dumpster and then spent some time in a foster home where he thrived. Now he's about 6 months old and at the shelter waiting for an adopter. He has gorgeous orange and white fluffy fur and stunning eyes. His personality is spectacular! He is such a character. Mango reaches out to everyone going by, wanting to talk and play. He is extremely social. Please consider adopting this unbelievably loving young kitty! Mango was neutered, vaccinated and FELV/FIV tested on 9/15/21. The donation requested to adopt is just $50. What a bargain for a year of love and companionship from this little marvel. Call (434) 374-8076 or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. Visit LCSPCA Mon-Sat from 12-4pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.