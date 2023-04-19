On Monday, April 17, Adams Construction Company will begin paving streets in Town as part of the ongoing street maintenance. This work will be weather dependent and should take several weeks.
The following streets are anticipated to be included in the repaving process:
Forest Lane from Pace Drive to Tanglewood Drive
Pace Drive (entire length) from N. Mecklenburg Avenue to N. Mecklenburg Avenue
Brunswick Avenue from W. Atlantic Street to W. High Street
Northington Street from Franklin Street to McCracken Street
Dortch Lane from E. Atlantic Street to E. Danville Street
Raleigh Avenue from Chaptico Road to High Street
The Town asks that you please use alternate routes to avoid work zone areas. Your patience and understanding are appreciated during this event.
