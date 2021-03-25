Brodnax to receive $66 grant for infrastructure repairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $2,390,400 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide much needed infrastructure improvements around the Commonwealth. The funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Direct Loans & Grants Program and the Community Facilities Loan Guarantees Program, both administered by USDA’s Rural Development. These programs offer direct loans, loan guarantees, and grants to develop or improve essential public facilities in rural communities.
"We’re glad to see significant federal funding go toward investing in the infrastructure of our rural communities,” said the Senators. “These investments will help these regions better meet the needs of the communities they serve while continuing to address public safety challenges amid the COVID pandemic.”
The funding will be awarded through a grant-loan combination. A breakdown of the funding is below:
Greensville County will receive a loan of $1,146,200 to purchase a new E-1 ladder fire truck for the Greensville Fire Department.
Town of Blackstone will receive a grant of $75,000 and a loan of $78,000 to purchase a new sanitation vehicle. Additionally, Blackstone will receive two grants totaling $150,000 and two loans totaling $104,000 to purchase two new dump trucks for the town.
Richmond County will receive a grant of $21,000 and a loan of $35,000 to purchase two law enforcement vehicles.
Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department Inc. in Warsaw, Virginia will receive a grant of $75,000 and a loan of $375,000 to purchase a fire truck with a 3,000-gallon capacity to improve access to rural areas.
Russell County Public Service Authority in Lebanon, Virginia will receive a grant of $75,000 and a loan of $97,700 to purchase six service trucks.
Town of Exmore will receive a grant of $54,000 and a loan of $19,000 purchase a used street sweeper.
Town of Brodnax will receive a grant of $66,000 to purchase three new sewer pumps and pump station controllers.
Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department will receive a grant of $19,500 to purchase a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), trailer, and equipment.
