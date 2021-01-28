South Hill saw its first snow fall of the 2021 Winter season early Thursday morning. According to weatherstreet.com, the total accumulation was 2.5 inches for our area.
South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen provided an update on the SHPD Facebook page on the road conditions early this morning. "Most of the main streets in town are in good shape. Some of the residential roads still have snow on them but the Town Maintenance guys are out putting salt down and plowing."
As of 11:30 a.m. most of the roads have been cleared by town crews and the sun. We still advise caution on back roads.
