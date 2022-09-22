Wine Festival to Benefit Barksdale Cancer Foundation this Saturday

KEYSVILLE – Board members of Barksdale Cancer Foundation (BCF) have organized a spectacular wine festival that is scheduled for this Saturday, September 24. “Miss Janie’s Sit & Sip” has a new venue this year at the Osborne Street Park in Keysville. BCF members hope the central location will draw an even larger crowd in order to raise much-needed funds to help cancer patients in Charlotte County. The event is scheduled for 12 noon until 6 p.m.
There will be four local wineries and multiple vendors on location. Food will be available for purchase from Anita’s Homestyle Cooking’s food truck of Drakes Branch and The Tobacco Road Band will the providing music throughout the day. Also available for purchase throughout the day will be tickets for a handmade Crown Royal quilt donated by Coat of Many Colors Quilting Guild and a custom-made bar cart, donated by Daryl King of Victoria.
Tasting and non-tasting tickets for the event may be purchased online through PayPal or by credit card by visiting the website: www.barksdalecancerfou.wixsite.com/mysite and clicking on the upcoming events tab. (Please note that the link is not supported by Google; please use alternate web browser when purchasing tickets.)
Advance tickets are $20 for tasting and $15 for non-tasting. Tasting tickets are $25 at the gate, while non-tasting pricing is the same. Tickets can be also be purchased at the following locations: The Springer Agency and Keysville Building, both located in Keysville; Economy Auto in Wylliesburg; Anita’s Homestyle Cooking in Drakes Branch; or Village Arts and Crafts in Charlotte Court House.
Barksdale is a grassroots organization founded in 1999. Its sole purpose is to give monetary and services support to Charlotte County cancer patients. The foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit manned by volunteers, with no ties to any other cancer organization.
If you know of a county cancer patient in need, please call Wendy Lankford at 434-470-1538. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, it may be mailed to Barksdale Cancer Foundation, P. O. Box 225, Charlotte Court House, Va. 23923.
