The 2022 Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections began on Nov. 7, when ballots were mailed to eligible voters in LAA 1, which is located in the South Hill, Bracey, La Crosse, and eastern part of Boydton districts. Remember to return your ballot to the Mecklenburg FSA office by Dec. 5, 2022.
County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and USDA. Farmers elected to county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on commodity price support programs; conservation programs; incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities; emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.
To be an eligible voter, farmers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program. A person who is not of legal voting age but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm may also be eligible to vote.
If you did not receive a ballot, please contact the Mecklenburg County USDA Service Center at 434-738-6133. Dec. 5, 2022 is the last day for voters to submit ballots at the Mecklenburg County USDA Service Center. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Dec. 5th. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2023. The candidates in this year’s election are:
John L. Manning grew up on a farm and planted his first flue-cured tobacco crop in 1973 when he was still in high school. Mr. Manning’s current farming operation consists of hay, pasture, livestock, and grain crops. He is a member of Trinity Methodist Church in South Hill.
Glenn Watkins has lived on a farm his entire life. In 1977, he established his livestock operation which includes pasture and hay. He is member of the Bethesda Baptist Church in Palmer Springs.
Charles W. Conner is a fourth- generation farmer. Mr. Conner has lived on the farm his entire life and during that time his farming operation included growing flue-cured tobacco and soybeans. Mr. Conner has since retired from farming and leases his farm for crop production. He is a member of Sharon Baptist Church in South Hill.
For more information, please contact the Mecklenburg FSA Office at 434-738-6133, ext. 2.
All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Our program delivery staff will be in the office, and they will be working with our producers in the office, by phone and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Discrimination Prohibited: No person shall be denied the right to vote because of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or martial or family status.
