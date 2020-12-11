Own dogs long enough and this is bound to happen sooner or later, but Teresa and Dennis Wilcox of the Gaston Heights neighborhood near Ebony, Va. have really had some unfortunate luck in the last five years when it comes to their dog Tommy running away.
As of Thursday, Dec. 10, Tommy has been missing for a week, last seen near JB Jones Bakery in La Crosse, Va., headed south toward the area of Rosemont of Virginia Winery and Tanglewood Shores in Bracey.
“All I need is a sighting,” Teresa said. “I can be over there in 10 minutes. If somebody sees him, I can be there.”
Tommy, a 9-year-old sheltie (Shetland sheep dog), has a history of getting away from his owners in unusual circumstances. Four years ago, he bolted after Teresa’s car rolled over in a crash on U.S. 460 in Blackstone, Va. and wasn’t retrieved for three months as the Nottoway County community rallied to help find him.
This time, Tommy escaped from his groomer in La Crosse. He knew the latch on his crate wasn’t tightly closed when his figurative brother Hogan, a 4-year-old, was taken out of the same enclosure. Tommy pushed it open and ran for the hills.
“He figured out quickly if he pushed on that door he could head out the door,” Teresa said. “He had his moment and he took it. Getting a bath wasn’t something that he wanted to do.”
“It truly was an accident,” Teresa added. Yes, Tommy is a bit reserved and doesn’t care for strangers, which could make him more difficult to get a hold of. He’s known to back off around and bark at people he is unfamiliar with.
“You have to be very slow and methodical,” Teresa said, “and real calm and sweet and just, ‘Hey buddy, are you hungry? Do you want a treat?’”
Last time, Tommy was gone between fall and early January and ultimately was trapped in a cage that was regularly being baited with fried chicken. He stayed within a 3-mile radius then, but had the benefit of deer scraps from hunters, a nearby garbage dump and a tunnel that ran underneath the busy highway.
Since returning from his adventure in 2016, Tommy has been even more protective of Teresa.
“Tommy is my dog,” she said. “He would lay down (next to) me forever. He loves to be loved, but generally by a woman.”
No offense to Dennis, who maintains a better connection with Hogan. Hogan became a member of the family four years ago while Tommy was missing, but Tommy returned just shortly after.
Teresa and Dennis love shelties, partly because of their intelligence. If they ask, “Tommy, what time is it?” - the dog knows to come running for food, and Hogan knows he’s not to chow down until his older brother starts first.
Tommy, who is mostly black and white with hints of brown, should still have on his collar with his name tag.
The Wilcoxes are considering offering a reward for Tommy’s safe return, worried that someone might be keeping him. Unlike the Blackstone saga, there have been no sightings of Tommy since he escaped.
Historic La Crosse is about 9 miles from Gaston Heights, which straddles the state line on Lake Gaston.
The couple has posted flyers, enlisted the help of their dog treat-packing UPS man and has been cooking bacon in the Rehoboth Methodist Church parking lot in hopes of luring Tommy out.
Trackers and animal control believe Tommy is most likely to make appearances at dawn and dusk, in search of food.
“The people around here are every bit as amazing as the people in Blackstone were five years ago,” Teresa said. “Everybody is praying and everybody is doing what they can do.”
Contact Teresa Wilcox at 804-839-1770 or twilcoxrealtor@msn.com.
