Grand Jury indicts 21 in January

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 21 individuals in January. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Kathy Adolph of Bracey is charged with concealing merchandise having been previously convicted more than twice.
Bonnie Mae Buchanan of Chase City is charged with felony embezzlement and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Lauren Capps of Boydton is charged with two counts of felony cocaine distribution, distribution of Fentanyl, feloniously receiving money/goods, six counts of forgery, and multiple counts of felony credit card fraud.
Monica Cole of Boydton is charged with felony embezzlement and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Tiffany Hargrove of Boydton is charged with felony embezzlement and conspiracy to commit larceny.
David Pettis, Jr. of Burkeville is charged with attempting to manufacture, sale, distribute, or possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, attempting to deliver to a confined prisoner, and manufacturing methamphetamine for distribution.
Daniel Railey of Henderson, NC is charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Cynthia Smith of Buffalo Junction is charged with felony embezzlement and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Kealon Howard of Charlotte, NC is charged with grand larceny.
Kisha Barnes of Chase City is charged with felony DWI and possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Jerry Martin Jr. of South Boston is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug while imprisoned at a correctional facility, and larceny/converting merchandise.
Damien Bullock of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Terence Coaxum of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Israel Crane of Newport News is charged with two counts of abduction by force, malicious wounding, attempting to shoot/stab in conjunction with a felony, attempted burglary, two counts of robbery with a firearm, and armed burglary.
Jameson Robinson of South Hill is charged with unlawful wounding.
Ralisha Brown of Bracey is charged with shoplifting/altering merchandise.
Nancy Ezell of South Hill is charged with shoplifting/altering merchandise.
Edward Rowland of Sutherland is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.
Barry Hite, Jr. of Richmond is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Wes Seward is charged with DWI having being previously convicted more than twice.
