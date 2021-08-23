SOUTH HILL - Another school year is approaching, and the staff of Park View High School’s highly acclaimed all-color yearbook is already hard at work on the 2022 edition, which will be a loving tribute to and celebration of more than six decades of Dragon history. As students and staff prepare to say goodbye to 205 Park View Circle, the yearbook staff will be doing a deep dive into where the school has been, where it is, and where it's going.
Park View's yearbooks have always involved community participation, but this year, more than ever, business leaders and owners, Dragon alumni, parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors will want to join this “Journey: 1955-2022,” which is the theme of the final PVHS yearbook. When you stop to think about it, nearly everyone who lives and works here has been touched in some way by the school in the past 67 years.
The yearbook staff has developed a number of ways in which the community can participate in this once-in-a-lifetime yearbook, which is sure to be in high demand upon its arrival next spring and destined to be treasured for all time.
· PURCHASE OF ADVERTISING SPACE: An advertisement in the yearbook will familiarize the book's many readers with your business, its location, the products you sell, and the services you perform, as well as other information that you might choose to include, such as a salute to a special senior or PVH student from years past. The yearbook's readers are all potential customers who have the ability to increase your sales volume. Advertising rates for this yearbook edition follow and will include color. Ads will be sold as full pages, half pages, quarter pages, and eighth pages at the listed rates. Parents and friends of graduating seniors also will be invited to purchase advertising at these rates.
· PRE-ORDER A COPY OF THE YEARBOOK: This yearbook is sure to be in high demand and the school is encouraging students, as well as members of the community, to pre-order to ensure receiving a copy in the spring. Copies of the yearbook may be ordered online at www.jostensyearbooks.com. Extras, such as personalization, are available. Orders may also be placed directly through the school. A back-to-school yearbook special under way through Oct. 29 offers the book at a reduced price of $50, a savings of $15.
· SEND US YOUR FAVORITE PARK VIEW MEMORY: While telling the story of the 2021-22 school year, students will sprinkle the yearbook with the memories of Dragon alumni. What does Park View High School mean to you? Who was your favorite teacher? Describe the lifelong friendships you formed here. Tell us your story so that we can make it a part of our school’s permanent record. If you have a photo you would like to submit, simply scan it and send via email.
· CONNECT US WITH OUTSTANDING PVH ALUMNI: The yearbook staff already has a lengthy list of alumni (living and deceased) who will be included in this yearbook, but they would like to add to that list by hearing from you. Remember, everyone is outstanding in some way. Consider submitting the names of alumni who have made a difference in the lives of those they’ve touched. Everybody has a story, and once again, the staff has made it its mission to put these stories in print.
Park View yearbook staff members hope you will consider participating in this very special year in one or more of the ways they have developed. All questions and information should be directed to yearbook adviser Cathy Cochelin. Email address: ccochelin@mcpsweb.org. You may also call her at 434-447-3435.
The advertising rate schedule is as follows and includes color: full page - $250; half page - $150; quarter page - $90; eighth page - $60.
TO PLACE AN AD or YEARBOOK ORDER, CALL OR EMAIL CATHY COCHELIN (434) 447-3435, ccochelin@mcpsweb.org OR TO ORDER A YEARBOOK ONLINE, VISIT www.jostensyearbooks.com (site is now active).
