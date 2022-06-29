Following approval from the Governor and State officials, the Mecklenburg County Public Schools office has started sending out administration and teachers contracts, which includes a 5% increase plus STEP. There will also be a $1000 bonus given to Mecklenburg County teachers next year.
The Board discussed the cell phone in schools policy before voting later in the meeting. Ricky Allgood stated that he was against cell phones in the schools but after speaking to parents, students, and teachers, does not see how the Board could pass a no cell phone policy and enforce it.
“I’ve done research and read about a lot of school divisions that have tried it and had to go back and redo the policy. I’d like to see us consider having a strict policy on how they are used and when they are used and enforce that. I think that would be our best bet.”
Gloria Smith added that she did not like having cell phones in the schools either but could see why they are needed in emergency situations.
“I don’t believe in punishing everybody. Get those who are doing the wrong things and make sure that you are punishing them. I don’t see how I can vote for no cell phones at all but if teachers can utilize them and have them in special places in the classroom I would be for that.”
Wanda Bailey said that the current handbook says that students may have cell phones in their possession but they may not use them. So I just want to remind the Board that that’s what the handbook says and it also describes phone caddies in the classrooms for cell phones to be deposited, which may or may not complicate things.” She continued, “My personal opinion is that I don’t want to see the phone. I don’t want to see it in class, in the hall, on the bus, but if after school you need to make a call and let someone know where you are and where you’re going then ok. I kind of look at that phone as one of their personal belongings that’s been provided to them by their parent but I don’t need to see it all day.”
Chairman Gavin Honeycutt said that he concurred with everyone else’s opinion but added, “We’re very blessed in Mecklenburg to have partnership with Microsoft. The world’s largest cloud center is located right here in Mecklenburg County. We’re going to have the best technology there is in our new buildings. We have a one on one initiative thanks to our I.T. department for Chromebooks for every student. That is their resource to what they may need. Why a cell phone if we’re providing all this technology to them?”
Honeycutt said that he too had done research and found that teachers were having no luck getting students to use the cell phone caddies provided in the classroom, though students are supposed to turn them over when they walk in the classroom.
“There is a lot of evil in this world today and it starts right here [with cell phones]. This is a big part of it. That is just one thing that, in my opinion, the teachers and the faculty should not have to deal with. We have spent tens of millions of dollars in this county to provide our children with the best technology there is,” said Honeycutt.
Glenn Edwards stated that he is against cell phone usage and social media. He also stated that he understood that students in the recent Texas shooting benefitted from having their cell phones but did not agree with them being in schools. “The phones are distracting from learning so I realize the reason for having them but my vote tonight will be to get rid of the cell phones.”
Brent Richey said that the Board needed to understand the limitations on what they can do about property that belongs to the student or parent. “These kids can go home and do anything on social media that they could do in school so we’re not solving anything by taking them away while they’re in school. What I’m afraid that we are creating problems by trying to ask people in the schools, who have plenty to do all ready, to spend a big part of their day policing cell phones.”
He continued, “I’m for the policy as it stands. It’s a restrictive policy and we need to enforce it. If we think that we can solve bullying; parents need to get involved in solving these things. That kind of thing can happen on Saturday. We can’t be these kids parents. I think we’re kidding ourselves sometimes when we think that we’re solving bullying or social media problems by not letting them have their cell phone in their pocket at school.”
Dora Garner stated that having a cell phone at school is a safety problem referring to an incident at Bluestone where students used cell phones to contact their parents after hearing about a possible bomb threat. Garner said that there were so many concerned parents pulling in at the school, the police couldn’t get in to investigate the threat.
Richey said that he strongly disagreed with Garner’s statement saying that he would never be in favor of anything that intentionally kept parents out of the loop, whether they were acting “inappropriately or not”.
Superintendent Nichols and Honeycutt reminded the Board that there is a robocall system specific to each school that is set up to immediately notify parents of a threat or serious situation.
It was mentioned that some teachers are often posting during school hours and should lead by example. “We can enforce a policy if the ones leading the students are using their phones too.”
Joan Hite stated that many of the staff and teachers use their phones to communicate with other employees in their departments as a necessity.
The Board voted to postpone the decision until the regular July meeting and will be a conducting a poll among teachers and staff on whether they would agree with restricting cell phone use or banning them all together.
