Board accepting proposals for Microsoft projects

Late December 2020, the Microsoft Corporation acquired lands from the Mecklenburg and Brunswick County Industrial Development Authorities, the Town of South Hill, and the Clarksville and Chase City Economic Development Authorities. Almost 900 acres of land were purchased in the Hillcrest Business Park located in South Hill, the Roanoke River Regional Business Park between LaCrosse and Brodnax, and Lakeside Commerce Park in Clarksville.
Monday, the Board of Supervisors held a special meeting to discuss procuring a Request for Proposal (RFP) for engineering services on several extensive Microsoft projects.
County Attorney Russel Slayton explained, “These projects are extensive, and no one engineering firm can do it all. So the County wants to issue one RFP to get engineering proposers in and then decide which contracts to award which engineers.
RFPs are most commonly used by governing bodies to acquire the lowest possible bids by opening up competition among private companies.
Slayton explained that the current code requires the Board to adopt a policy before an RFP can be established. He presented the drafted motion and explained that the language used is directly as needed to allow the county to issue the RFP.
As written in the policy, each contract awarded is limited to one year; however, the Code allows for up to found consecutive one year renewals resulting in a five year contract. The Code also states that the sum of all projects awarded to a single firm cannot exceed $750,000 in each of the five calendar years.
Slayton stated, “This is enabling you to take advantage of a very efficient way to procure engineering services for very large and multi-faceted projects. The Board unanimously approved this policy adoption.
The Board also voted to renew their insurance with Anthem. There was a reportedly small increase of 2.9% which would reflect as $1.90 more out of the payroll for a single employee and $6 more out of the payroll for a family. No benefits were lost or changed, and the deductible as well as pharmacy costs will stay the same. This will cost the County a total of $53,036 more for the year.
Barbour reasoned, “With the pandemic, that had to have some effect on ratings, I would think.” Wayne Carter also stated, “Utilization really dropped starting in March last year…People did not go to the doctors, so their claims really dropped off. But then it came back up and people caught back up—which is what we’re in now—in the first two quarters of this year. The claims went back up because people did start going back to their doctors.”
Open enrollment will be the month of May and any changes will need to be submitted by May 1. Renewal will take place the first of July.
