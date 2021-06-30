Mecklenburg County Grand Jury hands down indictments

Indictments bring a formal accusation against the individuals, as a means of bringing the case to trial, they do not determine guilt.
Kenneth Ellsworth of Baskerville is charged with possession of marijuana while a prisoner in a correctional facility.
Darrius Hayes of South Hill is charged with providing a false statement on a criminal history consent document.
Cris Hicks is charged with six counts of credit card fraud, felony possession of a firearm, and grand theft auto.
Nathaniel Hite of Clarksville is charged with three counts of abduction by force or intimidation, felony robbery, felony strangulation, felony use of a firearm, and assault and battery.
Albert Kirby, Jr. of Buffalo Junction is charged with feloniously proposing the performance of an act of sexual intercourse to a child younger than 15 and indecent liberties with a child age 15 or younger.
Joshua Panther of South Hill is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug while in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug, and transporting a firearm while under a protective order.
Jameson Robinson of South Hill is charged with maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle.
Craig Scribner II of Chase City is charged with felony use of a firearm, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, malicious wounding.
Jeffrey Watson of Chase City is charged with two counts of forgery.
Deangelo Woods of Victoria is charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug known as Eutylone, possession with the intent to sell or distribute.
Jeffrey Watson of Boydton is charged with grand larceny of a firearm and possession of firearm by a violent criminal.
David Newcomb of Chase City is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Jarrett Culbreath of McCrory, AZ is charged with feloniously disregarding a signal to stop by law enforcement
Armani Jones of Chase City is charged with felony use of a firearm and malicious wounding.
Damien Bullock of Chase City is charged with malicious wounding, maliciously shooting at a vehicle, nonviolent felony possession of a firearm, and felony use of a firearm.
Ramir Skipwith of Victoria is charged with felony strangulation causing injury.
Tiara Barksdale of Victoria is charged with malicious wounding as part of a mob.
Samantha Poole of Nashville, NC is charged with felony shoplifting.
Christopher Whitmore of Norlina, NC is charged with felony shoplifting and obtaining money under false pretenses.
Kimberly Vargas of South Hill is charged with felony assault and battery of a family member.
James Bostic of Bracey is charged with felony shoplifting and obtaining money under false pretenses.
Daniel Polite of South Hill is charged with maliciously shooting into a motor vehicle then occupied by one or more persons.
William Thomas III of South Hill is charged with felony strangulation resulting in injury and abduction by force or intimidation.
Catlin Koetting of South Boston is charged with felony malicious wounding.
Talis Martin of Danville is charged with distribution of marijuana and felony possession of a weapon/ammo.
