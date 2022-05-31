As construction on the new middle/high school facility starts to come to an end, Mecklenburg County School Administrators plan to hold an open house on August 5 for honored guests, parents, and students.
Superintendent Paul Nichols posted a YouTube video over Memorial Day weekend highlighting some of the structure’s features including several parking lots for faculty, students, and visitors to attend sporting and school events, 70 acres of land for the agriculture program and an agricultural center, a 1200 seat auditorium for student and community use, and a multipurpose library/media center.
The complex will feature separate state-of-the-art athletic fields, each including a full size track, football field, a practice field, and a softball and baseball area all under lights.
When speaking about the high school football field, Nichols said, “It’s a beautiful place that we’re really excited about. It’s the only artificial turf field, that we are aware of in southern Virginia, so we are very excited about that option.”
“I do want to emphasize that the middle and high school facilities are completely separate. I’ve heard many things from people in the community about not thinking it was a good idea to blend the middle and high school students and we agree. They are separated by a whole series of functions through the middle section of the facility.” He added that each school has it’s own gymnasium and cafeteria.
Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Texas, Nichols provided an update on security measures that have been set in place for the opening of the new school.
The middle and high school academic classes are on the second floor of the building and are locked with limited access as classes are in session.
Each school will have two School Resource Officers, which are certified law enforcement deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. “One will be stationed upstairs and one downstairs typically, but they will be where they are needed.”
There are bulletproof windows on the first floor and on the doors and barriers in front of each door to prevent someone from forcing their way in.
“If someone were to make their way in, there are, what we call, ‘mantraps’ at each door. No one will be able to come into the building without being recognized by an administrator or SRO. They will be checked in and searched for any weapon or inappropriate material before they come in.”
All classrooms automatically lock. Teachers will have access to their classrooms and students will have to have special passes to be able to move anywhere. “No one will be able to get into a classroom that they are not supposed to be a part of. What we have found in the shootings that have happened throughout schools in the nation is, if a door is locked and a person cannot get in, they are going to be in a hurry to move on. All of the classes being automatically locked is one of the biggest features that we have for the safety of our students.”
The academic area can be cut off from the community area, which includes the cafeterias, gyms, and lobby.
School Resource Officers and Administrators will have metal detectors to check students as they are coming and going.
There are cameras throughout the school in areas that are not private. Bathrooms and some classrooms will not be accessed. There are screens that are being watched and an emergency center set up on campus.
