After Shep Moss announced his resignation at last week’s meeting, the South Hill Town Council is looking to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat in September.
Interested parties are asked to send their applications and/or resumes to the Town of South Hill, 211 S. Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, Va. 23970. Please send to the attention of Mayor Dean Marion by 5 p.m. on September 4.
At the regular meeting on September 11, the Council will appoint someone to serve out Moss’ unexpired term ending on December 31, 2024. Applicants should be present at that if they wish to address Council.
