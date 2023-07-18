Community members both in favor of and against the county’s proposed solar farm acreage ordinance gave comment during last Monday’s Public Hearing. As discussed earlier this year, the Board reviewed an ordinance amendment which would cap the total fenced-in acreage of solar panels within the county. The proposed cap would be 2,325 acres; currently there are 2,223.25 acres of fenced-in solar panelling, including the projects currently underway.
Joyce French, who has faced the Supervisors several times in the last few years to voice her support of solar facilities presented her own recommendation for the Board to consider. French recommended the Board approve the planning commission’s recommendation to set the 2,325 acreage ceiling but with additional conditions. Her suggested conditions include:
- Landowners must provide proof of executed contracts, not options, with an established solar development firm with financial considerations having been paid to the landowner.
- Contracts for development must be with a company who has a proven track record of responsible solar development within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
- The project developer at a minimum must have undertaken research such as an environmental or engineering review for the suitability of the project.
- The cap on acreage may be adjusted once it’s determined who will be grandfathered in in order to meet acreage which would be included in notifications of attempt to apply documents and evidence of compliance with the conditions.
- All pertinent documents must be received in writing in the County’s Planning Office within a timeframe established by the Board.
- This process in no way guarantees the approval of a special exception permit, and each project submitted must meet all requirements of Mecklenburg County Article 20 Solar.
Joyce’s sister, Jeannie Inge, also spoke in favor of solar facilities and in opposition of the ordinance amendment as it was presented. Inge stated that the County already has a great solar policy and the Board has the right to turn down any future solar facility proposals.
She also brought up that a large part of the opposition to solar facilities in the county regards the disposal of the panels in the next few decades after construction. She said, “Raise your hand if you were carrying a cell phone thirty-five years ago. Let’s be honest, this is a technology project…Technology is going to change in thirty-five years,” and by then Virginia will likely have developed better panel disposal practices.
Chris Hawk—the Development Manager for Apex Clean Energy which is in charge of the proposed Family Life Energy, a 75-watt solar project—provided the Board with more detailed examples on its own solar panel recycling plan.
Just recently Apex served on the State Corporation Commission’s Virginia Renewable Energy Facilities Task Force which focused on the life cycle of renewable energy facilities, the industry’s current end-of-life operations, and supporting the development of robust locally acceptable recycling and decommissioning methods and plans amongst other things.
Hawk stated that Apex plans to further develop their decommission plan with Mecklenburg County’s input. He shared the following: “in the event that the operation of the solar farm ceases prior to the end of its useful economic life, the installed components will be removed and recycled.” He continued, “many of the project’s components are largely composed of recyclable materials including glass, semiconductor material, aluminum, steel, and wiring. When the project reaches the end of its operational life reusable and recyclable parts will be dismantled, removed from the site, and transported to reuse or recycling facilities.”
Another community member, Steve Sizemore, who opposed the ordinance change pointed out that, “more and more we are becoming electrified, if you will. The federal government is pushing us towards electric vehicles and we’re going to see more and more of that. We’re going to have greater need moving forward for electricity. At the same time that they’re pushing this they’re phasing out fossil fuel; that’s going to become a thing of the past. So I think renewable energy projects are the future, and I think if we do them responsibly—if the county ensures that we get first class solar facilities—then the community will benefit from this.”
There were also plenty of community members in favor of approving this hard limit on solar projects within the county. Judy Brothers with the Friends of the Meherrin River once again appeared in front of the Board to speak about the harm other projects already in the county—namely the Bluestone and Grasshopper facilities—have caused.
Brothers brought with her a list of 17 Virginia solar facilities with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) water violations which she handed to the Board. The Bluestone facility received another violation in June. She reminded the Board that the Grasshopper facility has caused erosion which has silted out Butcher’s Creek and, “is putting a plume ten miles away into our Kerr Lake as we speak. This has been ongoing for three years and has not been resolved.” She warned that if the cap does not pass and the existing problems caused by local facilities are not fixed before moving forward with more projects which could threaten Kerr Lake there could very well be a legal battle over damages in the future.
Another solar project recently proposed a location on Old Cox Road. Brenda Walker, a resident of Old Cox Road who spoke against solar facilities, stated that she recently drove by two of the solar sites within the county which look like disasters. She shared, “we have farms on Old Cox Road that [have] been very well maintained. It’s a beautiful road to ride down…it’s just so much agriculture there and I would hate to see that taken away from the farmers…from the livestock and the hunters and the other activities that we have going.”
Another citizen, Betty Upton, spoke about the impact solar facilities have on the surrounding land. She stated that solar farms devalue the land around it whether environmental or financially. “They cut all the trees on these farms regardless…so they strip the land and then they scrape off all the topsoil. This causes erosion…and has a negative effect on our environment and the natural habitat. When you cut the trees the animals don’t have no place to go.”
After public comments were wrapped up, Board Member Tom Tanner shared his own research and findings in preparing for this hearing. Tanner explained that Mecklenburg County is the 9th largest county in Virginia, boasting 679 square miles or 434,560 total acres. He wanted to figure out around how much of that acreage is available for development.
Tanner consulted data from Virginia’s Geographic Information Network (VGN). After adding together crop lands, pastures, etc and taking out the acreage of all the towns he arrived at roughly 328,900 usable acres give or take due to the county’s rule against facilities being within a mile of towns.
As he stated, some counties including neighboring counties, base their acreage cap on a percentage of land available. Tanner also took the time to do that math based on his rough estimate. Of the approximate 328,900 total acres available for development, 1% is equal to 3,289 acres, 1.5% would be 4,933 acres, and 2% would be 6,578. The proposed acreage ceiling of 2,325 acres is less than 1% of the available land for development in Mecklenburg County.
Board Member David Brankley spoke on behalf of his constituents in District 8. He emphasized that a majority the district are against another solar project coming to the area as they already have two projects of over 400 acres being built and another two project totaling about 1,000 acres have just been proposed and passed the 2232. Brankley made a motion to support the Planning Commission’s recommendation for the 2,325 acreage cap.
His final motion reads as follows:
“This is a resolution of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors re-amendment to Mecklenburg County Zoning Ordinance to add section 20.14 maximum fenced in acreage for solar facilities.
Whereas after conducting a duly advertised public hearing and after consideration of the comments made, the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors considers the following from the staff report presented to it by the Mecklenburg County Planning Commission:
- The Planning Commission is responsible for guiding the future development of the county and the Planning Commission is concerned that without an acreage ceiling the agriculture nature of the county will be diminished.
- The Planning Commission recommended that the county should have a limit on the total approved fenced-in acreage for solar facilities, specifically 2,325 acres of fenced-in area for solar facilities.
- The Mecklenburg County Comprehensive Plan acknowledges that prime farmland and timber production are key components of the county’s economic base and solar facilities shrink the amount of available land for these uses.
- A total acreage ceiling on the amount of fenced-in area for approved solar facilities will ensure that the county streams, creeks, lakes, and other waterways will remain protected.
- Measuring the fenced-in acreage of solar facilities ensures that all generating equipment and related infrastructure of a project is included in the fenced-in acreage is a reasonable and generally understandable method for limiting the total amount of solar facilities that may be approved.
- The Planning Commission determined that the proposed fenced-in acreage ceiling would preserve the rural characteristics of the county.
It is accordingly hereby resolved by the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors that the Mecklenburg County Zoning Ordinance is amended to include a new section, 20.14, which reads as follows:
‘Section 20.14 Maximum Fenced-In Acreage for Solar Facilities
No more than 2,325 acres within Mecklenburg County shall approved for use as the fenced-in acreage of a community-scale solar facility, utility-scale solar facility, medium-scale solar facility, and small-scale solar facility. The fenced-in acreage will be identified by the applicant on the concept plan and will include all solar generating equipment, substations, related infrastructure, detention ponds, and other areas of the projects that are physically inside the required security fencing.’"
The Board conducted a roll-call vote which ended 6-3 in favor of Mr. Brankley’s motion to carry out the cap; as such the resolution passed. The three board members who voted against the motion were Tom Tanner, Charles Jones, and Sterling Wilkinson.
