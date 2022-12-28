Virginia State Police Trooper M. Wilkinson is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred December 22 at 8:39 p.m. on Interstate 85 at the 9-mile marker.
A 2007 Ford Taurus was traveling north on I-85 when it ran off the right side of the interstate. The vehicle continued into the ditch and then struck a tree.
The driver, Elizabeth A. Arnold, 66, of Bracey, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
