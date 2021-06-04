Flags for Heroes placed for Memorial Day

Several teams of members worked for several days to get the filed ready and due to the lack of rain it took extra time and manpower but the sight of 200 flags flying in unison makes for a spectacular visual as visitors pass through the town from now until July 4, 2021. Be sure to stop by and read the names of the heroes from all walks of life. Lisa Clary Photos
Most Popular
Articles
- Preserving Bracey’s History; Local group aims to restore “Old Town”
- Dr D Sports: CC Leads JMU to World Series
- Dr. D Sports: Johnson Has Great Season
- VCU Health CMH loosens visitation restrictions
- State Police investigating fatal crash on HWY 47
- Local radio legend “Mister K” celebrating 50 years since first appearing on air
- Six PVHS Seniors granted Rotary scholarships
- Lifelong Nurse Followed Her Calling to Emergency Department Manager
- Charlotte Anita Dortch Spires
- The United States Flags are “flying” here again
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.