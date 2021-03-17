Pomp Boys Motors coming to South Hill

Classic, Performance & Collectible Car Dealership Expands to Second Location to Serve Car Enthusiasts with High Quality Services and High Touch Customer Support
March 15, 2021 ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC (BUSINESS WIRE)— Pomp Boys Motors, a fast growing specialty automotive dealership specializing in Classic, Performance and Collectible cars is opening up its second location in the region. Recently acquired a 60.000 sq ft facility in downtown South Hill, VA which contains two showrooms, a luxurious customer lounge, state of art repair shop space, paint & body shop and secure indoor storage for customer Cars, Boats, and RVs.
“Classic, Performance & Collectible cars have captured the attention of those who want to relive their childhood, reestablish a connection with fond memories or pursue that dream car they have always wanted” says Vivian Pompliano, General Manager. “These cars are not just toys to be enjoyed but now seen as sound investments.” Pompliano further states “Pomp Boys Motors provides valuable market insight and expert consultation for car enthusiasts, whether that is to find and acquire their dream car, restore a classic back to its former glory or upgrade performance, we can help.”
Pomp Boys selected South Hill, VA for its strong car enthusiast community, its proximity to I-85 and the Roanoke Valley Lake region and the availability of a former dealership location large enough to meet it’s growing requirements.
Pomp Boys employs a staff of experts who are passionate about cars, are skilled and certified in their forte and ensure customer satisfaction is achieved. A combination of skilled team members, their training & certifications and having access to state of the art equipment & tools are what make us different and better. Come give us a try and see what 5 star luxury service really is.
About Pomp Boys Motors
Pomp Boys Motors is a Classic, Performance and Collectible Car dealership, providing repair services, restorations, including our custom styling specialty shop offering audio, advanced electronics, and accessories. Pomp Boys has the experience and expertise to restore and/or modify any vehicle. With two locations near the North Carolina & Virginia state line, just minutes from I-95 in Roanoke Rapids, NC and I-85 in South Hill, VA Pomp Boys Motors was built on a vision to share the passion for cars. We make buying or selling your dream car fun, simple and satisfying. At the core of our operation is a dedicated group of serious car enthusiasts who will love your car as much as you do. Pomp Boys Motors specializes in total restorations, modifications and suspension or drivetrain upgrades for a wide range of vehicles. For more information, visit www.pompboysmotors.com , facebook/pompboysmotors or call us 252-586-0404
