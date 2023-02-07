Medical examiner confirms human remains belong to missing Bracey man

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has received verbal confirmation that the human remains found in December are those of Willie Chittum, III, 31, who was officially reported missing in April of 2022 from Bracey.
Sheriff Bobby Hawkins said the confirmation from the medical examiner’s office did not include a cause of death but that Chittum’s family has been notified and were allowed to collect his remains.
In December, hunters discovered bones and a skull near Hicks Mill. They contacted the MCSO, who later confirmed that the remains were human. Dogs were brought in to search the area for additional bones and evidence.
The remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond along with a sample of Chittum’s DNA, provided by a close family member.
In April of last year, police followed a tip to LaCrosse where Chittum’s vehicle was discovered. Nothing more came from that investigation.
Hawkins could not give an exact date as to when he expects to receive the official medical examiners report. He said that it could be weeks before a cause and time of death are confirmed.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
