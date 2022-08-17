The Mecklenburg Board of Supervisors and county staff has been considering two different options for financing the new Clarksville Elementary School.
“Based on the proposals from financial institutions, we have opted to recommend the acceptance of a direct loan from a bank rather than go through the usual VPSA financing process,” said Deputy County Administrator Alex Gottschalk.
The current rate received from the recommended proposal is a 3.39% interest rate over a 20-year period. In the regular August meeting the Board of Supervisors voted to take the proposal that has been presented rather than risk changes in the VPSA rate and market conditions.
Ben Wills, an attorney with Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. in Richmond, presented a resolution that approves lease financing through the county’s Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to finance “various governmental and school capitol projects including but not limited to some of the demolition of some of the infrastructure at Clarksville Elementary and the design, acquisition, construction, and equipping of a new elementary school on the property”.
The Board was asked to give the final approval on two documents, a prime lease and a bond purchase and lease agreement. The prime lease is an underlying lease agreement where the county and the school board would lease the school property to the IDA. The bond purchase and lease agreement serves two purposes. One, it leases the property back to the school board and the county and two, the IDA will issue a bond to be purchased by Truist, the recommended lender. The proceeds from the bond purchase would go through the IDA to the school board and the county to fund the project. The county will pay the principle and interest on the IDA’s bond annually.
The Mecklenburg County Middle/High School facility is not in the “closing out process”. The initial walk with the Fire Marshall is complete and the building is under TCO, expansion joints are being installed, all work on Hwy. 58 is nearing completion, owner’s training is ongoing, furniture is moved in, the auditorium fixed seating is installed, the stadium press box has been installed, final kitchen connections are being made, and final cleaning is ongoing.
Before the official start of school training will be held for staff on all operational systems, kitchen connections will need to be completed, and a final walk through with the fire marshal will be conducted.
Students and parents are invited to tour the school during the special orientation program. The 6th grade and senior class orientation will be on Tuesday, September 6, 7th grade and junior class orientation will be on Wednesday, September 7, 8th grade and sophomore class on Thursday, September 8, and the freshman class on Friday, September 9. The orientation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students will be able to tour the school, pay fees, get schedules, and meet their teachers.
Nichols also announced the each elementary school will have a School Resource Officer. SRO’s are certified law enforcement officers provided by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The total cost of construction is still on budget at a cost of $125,032,322
Laurie Wright with IMPACT Mecklenburg thanked the Board for supporting the program and allowing participants to sleep, eat, and worship at Park View Middle School.
She specifically thanked Brian Dalton for helping to make sure that the school was ready and for always being available when needed for minor issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.