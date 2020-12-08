Brodnax Fire responding to overturned tractor trailer
Randy Velvin

A tractor trailer has overturned on 58 East bound near Regional Airport Road. Brodnax and LaCrosse Fire Departments are responding along with the Southside Rescue Squad. No injuries have been reported. There is no road blockage at this time but first responders are moving cars into the left hand lane to pass. Use caution in this area. 