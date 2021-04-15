Lions welcome new member

Pictured: Charles Butts, who did the induction, Susie Brack, Jimmie Crowder and Club President Carman Choate. Lisa Clary Photo

The South Hill Lions met in person again Monday night for the first time in 5 months following COVID-19 restriction guidelines. The first night back saw the induction of new member Susie Brack who was sponsored by Lion Jimmie Keith Crowder.  The club is happy to be back to in person meetings and planning future activities. If you are looking to give back to the community or the world then see any of those pictured or contact membership chairperson Lisa Clary for more information.