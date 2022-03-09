Power Line Worker Scholarship Created In Memory of Todd Schinabeck

Family and friends have chosen to honor the life of Todd Schinabeck by establishing a scholarship supporting students in Southside Virginia Community College's Power Line Worker Training Program.
A graduate of Prince Edward County High School, Todd graduated from SVCC's Power Line Worker Training Program in July of 2020 and was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in October of 2021. At the time of his death, Todd was excelling and excited about his career choice working as a lineman.
"Creation of this scholarship in Todd's memory will assist those interested in following in his footsteps to pursue this noble profession," said Quentin R. Johnson, SVCC President.
For more information on the Todd Brandon Schinabeck Memorial Scholarship contact the Southside Virginia Community College Foundation at 434-949-1051.
