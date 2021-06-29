Two students receive scholarships at new school site

A small ceremony was held on Monday to honor two students who received scholarships through Cleveland Construction’s non-profit organization, the Richard G. Small Foundation.
Mark Arrington from Park View High School and Ethan Arnold from Bluestone High School were each awarded $2,000 scholarships presented by Chairman of the Richard G. Small Foundation, Shawn Zbasnik and Mecklenburg County Public Schools Superintendent Paul Nichols.
The Richard G. Small Foundation was established in 2008 in memory of Richard G. Small, the former founder of Cleveland Construction, Inc. “Richard left behind a legacy of honesty, leadership, and work ethic, and humility. It is our duty in this scholarship to recognize a worthy student with similar qualities.”
The students selected this year fulfilled more than just those characteristics of Richard G. Small. “The students demonstrated exceptional leadership and met the eligibility requirements for the scholarship.”
