8 best hiking trails in the Southside area

1.) The Tobacco Heritage Trail- Boydton Section
There are trailheads on either end of the Boydton section of the Tobacco Heritage Trail, with one being located on Washington Street and the other on Prison Road. The Washington Street trailhead is the larger of the two and can better accommodate those pulling trailers. This one-mile trail is a relatively easy hike as the overhead tree canopy shades most of the trail. Be sure to visit The Boyd Tavern, a National Historic Landmark, while in town. It is a very short walk from the trailhead on Washington Street.
2.) Tobacco Heritage Trail- Chase City to South Hill
This on-road section of Mecklenburg’s Tobacco Heritage Trail is ideal for experienced cyclists.
Park at MacCallum More Museum and Gardens in Chase City to start your adventure. This site is listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Historic Register. Be sure to schedule time to browse the museum and gift shop or wander through the gardens and capture photos of sculptures and native wildflowers.
Other historical sites around Chase City are Shadow Lawn, a 19th century house which is considered Chase City’s “key landmark structure” and St. James Episcopal Church, a wood-framed church at 338 E. Fourth Street.
Travel on bicycle east towards South Hill along Route 47. This route has been designated a Virginia Scenic Byway. Along this route, cyclists will get to experience the natural scenic landscapes of Southern Virginia rural life. Large expanses of farmland dotted with bales of hay, historic homes good for front porch sitting, and tall shade trees display a sense of the Virginian way of life.
You will enter South Hill by way of Plank Road. Trail users may want to visit the Chase City Chamber of Commerce lead by Executive Director Tina Wood and located a short distance away at 201 S. Mecklenburg Avenue. This old train depot building features a Train Museum and a genuine antique red caboose.
Long distance cyclists may continue on Goodes Ferry Rd to the town of La Crosse where the trail stretches east to Brunswick County.
3.) Liberty Hill Hiking Trail
This interpretive 1.25-mile trail near the John H. Kerr dam offers views of the dam and often bald eagles and osprey. A self-guided interpretive trail offers much information about early settlers to the area. This is a moderate to easy trail with a mild elevation change. Liberty Hill offers great views of John H. Kerr dam, 4th largest dam in the United States.
4.) Panhandle Trail- Occoneechee State Park
The Panhandle Multi-Use Trail located in Occoneechee State Park is a 15-mile round-trip trail, with an additional 1-mile spur trail located approximately 3/4 of a mile into the hike.
This very secluded hike is along a long peninsula jutting into Kerr Lake, and is very lightly traveled. There are many opportunities for wildlife viewing and bird watching. Hunting is allowed in-season with a VA hunting license, and fishing allowed year-round with either a VA or NC fishing license.
5.) Virginia Bird & Wildlife Trail - Staunton River Loop
This multi-county trail begins in Mecklenburg and meanders into Halifax County with five of the 10 sites on this loop.
This great river has played its part in Virginia’s history, providing inspiring views to Patrick Henry from his home in Red Hill, and providing a barrier for Union and Confederate soldiers to clash over at the Staunton River Battlefield. Throughout its course, the river hosts wildlife in profusion. Along its route are numerous small parks and convenient boat landings that facilitate canoe access to the river.
6.) Beaver Pond Creek Hiking Trail
This trail offers free access to a local wilderness area with several miles of hardened surfaces for hiking, biking and horseback riding. Lakefront views are abundant and rare elevated hills offer great views of Buggs Island Lake, the largest lake in Virginia.
PLEASE NOTE: trails are clear but unmarked - please take a GPS device or map with you.
7.) Tobacco Heritage Trail -South Hill to La Crosse
This 5-mile connection between South Hill and La Crosse is winding and hilly. There is beautiful countryside filled with trees and pastures to enjoy, but this on-road route is best for experienced cyclists.
Even though there is not an official trailhead for the town of South Hill, there is plenty to see and experience. If you want to begin your trail journey in South Hill, you are welcome to park in the downtown Market Square parking lot on South Mecklenburg Avenue, Sunday-Friday. Saturdays, the Market Square is home to the Farmers Market and parking is available across the street at the public library. Then travel on Goodes Ferry Rd towards the town of La Crosse.
The Farmers Market is one of those experiences worth checking out. Some of the things you may see is seasonal produce, home baked goods, gourd art, hand-sewn items, and even a local beekeeper and his honey.
While in South Hill make sure to visit the Tobacco Farm Life Museum of Virginia on 306 W. Main Street / (434) 447-2551. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 AM – 4PM. They have an interesting film depicting tobacco farming history and modern technology and two floors of farming equipment, artifacts and photographs, as well as a tobacco barn that visitors may tour on the outside of the museum.
Trail users may also want to visit the Chamber of Commerce building located a short distance away at 201 S. Mecklenburg Avenue. This old train depot building features the Doll & Train Museums and an antique red caboose!
8.) Tobacco Heritage Trail- Brunswick County Trailhead
You don’t need a passport to enjoy an excursion on the Tobacco Heritage Trail in Brunswick County. Surrounded by unspoiled woods, tobacco farms that have been passed from one generation to the next, and friendly little towns, the Tobacco Heritage Trail is the path to your outdoor recreation and relaxation. Explore the natural environment found on this Southern Virginia rail-trail on foot, bicycle, or horse and journey back to the history and culture of a simpler time. This trail is your trail; come on in and make yourself at home.
Source: visitmeckva.org and tobaccoheritagetrail.org
