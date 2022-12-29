SVCC pins nursing graduates

Southside Virginia Community College recently hosted a Nurse Aide Pinning Ceremony for its graduates that attended classes at the Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center in South Hill. The graduates and staff were: Kathy Slaughter (Instructor), Ashley Pulliam, Shoqunia Clark, Nicole Vanty, Katie McAden, Chyna Lacks, Quamecka Davis, Alexis Tucker and Lori Surry (Instructor). SVCC Nurse Aide training can be completed in seven weeks, for more information, visit: https://southside.edu/nurse-aide-training.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arnold, 66, dies in Interstate crash
- MCHS Senior of the Month
- Brunswick man killed in Dinwiddie crash
- A Christmas Message from the Mayor
- Phoenix Comeback falls Just Short in 73-72 Loss
- A Holiday Staple That You Can Grow
- Funny Santa Photo Winner!!
- Watson Completes SVCC Power Line Worker Program
- Brodnax Police Chief hit by truck in fatal accident
- Lady Phoenix Fall to Halifax, 48-30
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.