SVCC pins nursing graduates

Southside Virginia Community College recently hosted a Nurse Aide Pinning Ceremony for its graduates that attended classes at the Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center in South Hill. The graduates and staff were: Kathy Slaughter (Instructor), Ashley Pulliam, Shoqunia Clark, Nicole Vanty, Katie McAden, Chyna Lacks, Quamecka Davis, Alexis Tucker and Lori Surry (Instructor). SVCC Nurse Aide training can be completed in seven weeks, for more information, visit: https://southside.edu/nurse-aide-training.