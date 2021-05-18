Thentress (Ted) Hardy, Jr. was born February 22, 1939 in South Hill, VA to the late Thentress Hardy, Sr. and Angeline Hardy. Ted worked part-time as a school bus driver while attending East End High School. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Once discharged, Ted married Dorothy Simmons and moved to New York City where he began a career with the New York Transit Authority until his retirement. After Dorothy’s death, he married Ethel Stephens and moved to Stockbridge, GA where he was an active member of Saint Margrit Village HOA, NYCTA Southern Region Retirement Chapter and the Salem Baptist Alzheimer’s Group.
He is survived by his two children, Denise (Al) King of New Jersey and Cleon (Kicia) Hardy of Georgia; four grandchildren, Camille and Corin King and Bryce and Jordan Hardy; other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Sharon Baptist Church, Highway 58 West, South Hill. Viewing will be from 10 am-2 pm, Friday, May 21, 2021 at the funeral home.
