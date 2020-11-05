Mr. John Randolph “Randy“ Crowe, age 54, of South Hill, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in VCU/CMH hospital, South Hill. He was a Carport Installer.
Randy is survived by his mother Sarah C. Crowe and his sister Sarah C. Jones both of South Hill . He was predeceased by his father Earl Randolph Crowe and a sister Ginny C. Keesee.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Canaan Cemetery, Brodnax. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Freedom House Ministries, 24515 VA-47, South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crowe family.
