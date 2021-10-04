Elsie Rivers (Kidd) Dugger, age 93, passed away on September 24, 2021at the Hundley Center in South Hill, Virginia after a short illness. As a long-time resident and merchant in Brodnax, Virginia, Elsie was known for her kindness, generosity, love of children, and strong Christian faith. Elsie was the fifth of nine children born to Laurence W. Kidd and A. Wheeler (Seward) Kidd. She is survived by four children: John “Chandler” Dugger III, Ann Dugger Barkley, Lawrence “Larry” Dugger, Nancy Dugger Martin and one niece Mary Catherine (Schools) Shackleford; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Polly K. Piercey, Ina K. Wilson, and William D. “Buddie” Kidd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John C. Dugger, Jr., one nephew (Thomas B. Schools), and five siblings: Laurence Kidd, Jr., Kenneth Kidd, Joseph Kidd, Elizabeth K. Moseley, and Lucy Moore K. Allgood.
Elsie was born on May 9, 1928 and married “John C.” Dugger, Jr. in May of 1948. Raising six children (including a niece and nephew) and helping operate a general store fully occupied her time. The kindness, generosity, love, and spiritual light that emanated from Elsie will be missed by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on October 17, 2021 at Canaan Church Cemetery in Brodnax, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial considerations be made to the Rock Church Cemetery Association at 3086 Brown’s Creek Road, Brodnax, Virginia 23920. Condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net.
Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Dugger family.