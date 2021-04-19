Mrs. Donna Estep Turner, also known as “Gegaw” by her family, age 72, of South Hill, died on Monday April 19, 2021. She was a retired Registered Nurse for VCU Community Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Turner is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard A. Turner, Jr. of South Hill; her two daughters: Melissa “Missy” Turner of South Hill and Kimberly Turner of Blackstone; her son, Richard Travis Turner and his wife Katherine of Emporia; her granddaughter, Catlin Turner and her sister, Jean Blankenship and her husband Jim of Winchester. Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Ruby Estep; two sisters: Billie Barlow and Mary Ingle and her brother, Curtis Estep. The family will be holding a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Turner’s name may be made to the Union Gospel Chapel at P.O. Box 685, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Turner family.
