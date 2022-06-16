Mr. Edward Mitchell Moseley, age 62, of Brodnax, died on Monday June 6, 2022. Mitchell was the co-owner and Vice-President of Brodnax Lumber Company for over 40 years and has served on the Brodnax town council for many years as well as serving as the current Vice-Mayor of Brodnax. Mitchell is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cynthia J. Moseley of Brodnax; his son, Dr. Eric Mitchell Moseley of Dover, Delaware; his daughter, Dr. Chelsea Layne Moseley of Falls Church, Virginia; his brother, Walter Hill Moseley (Susan) of Kenbridge; his two nephews: Brandon Moseley (Sydney) of Brodnax and Bobby Moseley (Katlyn) of Kenbridge; his three great-nieces; his cousins: Mitch Hayes (Meredith), Carolyn Anne Grubbs (Chip) and Vela Hill Shinault and his four fur babies: Copper, Timber, River, and grand-dog Oakley. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday June 10th at 3:00 P.M. in the Sanctuary of South Hill United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Canaan Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brodnax Volunteer Fire Department at 724 Piney Pond Road, Brodnax, VA 23920 or to the Lake Country SPCA at P.O. Box 14, Clarksville, VA 23927 or through their website, www.lakecountryspca.org. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moseley family.
